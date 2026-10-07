Rent Control urges Parliament to expedite amendment of outdated rent laws

Audio By Carbonatix
The Rent Control Department has appealed to Parliament to expedite the amendment of the country’s rent laws, describing the existing legislation as outdated and in need of an overhaul.
The department said although it continues to exercise its mandate to regulate relationships between landlords and tenants, including hostel operators, the outdated legal framework poses challenges to effective regulation.
The call was made when officials from the Rent Control Department appeared before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) during its consideration of the 2025 Auditor-General’s Report.
A member of the committee and Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Akwasi Konadu, questioned the department on measures being taken to protect both landlords and tenants, particularly in relation to changes in tenancy arrangements and agreements.
In response, Acting Commissioner of the Rent Control Department, Fredrick Opoku, expressed concern about the low level of public education on rent-related laws and regulations.
He said the situation was affecting the department’s operations, as many landlords and tenants remained unaware of their rights, responsibilities and the applicable legal provisions.
Mr Opoku said the department had therefore intensified efforts to educate the public, particularly property owners and tenants, to improve their understanding of rent laws and enable the department to effectively regulate the sector.
He explained that the department had also been cautious in enforcing certain provisions because of the agreements and understandings reached between the parties covered by the law.
The Acting Commissioner stressed the need for greater public awareness and an updated legal framework to ensure better protection for both landlords and tenants.
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