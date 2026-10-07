KNUST Career Services pioneer Selina Doe Angmor named among 2026 40 Under 40 honourees

Mrs Selina Doe Angmor, pioneer and first Director of the KNUST Career Services Centre, has been recognised among the 2026 40 Under 40 honourees in the Human Resources category.

She received the recognition at a ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on September 12, 2026.

The award recognises her work in human resources, higher education, workforce development and career services, particularly her contribution to connecting students and graduates with opportunities in the world of work.

Mrs Angmor played a key role in establishing the KNUST Career Services Centre, where she helped shape its vision, systems and programmes and strengthen its engagement with students, employers and industry.

Under her leadership, the Centre developed into a career development hub providing students and graduates with career guidance, employability support and opportunities to connect with employers.

Her work extends beyond KNUST.

She currently serves as Project Lead for the European Union Pact for Skills Programme at KNUST, supervised by the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), where she leads initiatives focused on career services, employer engagement, digital skills and employability development.

Her professional experience also spans the oil and gas, energy, banking, hospitality and media sectors, with expertise in talent acquisition, learning and development, performance management and organisational capacity building.

Mrs Angmor has also been involved in the Model United Nations community for more than 14 years, participating in programmes and international conferences linked to the United Nations Headquarters in New York and Geneva.

Her journey in Model United Nations has taken her from participating as a young delegate to training others preparing for similar international experiences.

The recognition adds to a career focused on developing people, strengthening links between education and industry, and creating opportunities for young professionals.

Mrs Angmor’s recognition in the Human Resources category highlights her contribution to career development and workforce preparation, particularly through her pioneering work at KNUST.

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