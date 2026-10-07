Stay out of World Cup visa probe to avoid interfering with CID investigations – Ernest Norgbey to politicians

Chairman of Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee, Ernest Norgbey, has urged politicians to stay out of the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding Ghana’s World Cup travel arrangements.

His comments follow concerns over the payment of approximately $623,000 in visa facilitation fees in connection with Ghana's arrangements for supporters and officials travelling to the tournament.

The Minority in Parliament has called for the immediate dismissal and prosecution of the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Eddie Adams, and the Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) over their alleged involvement in the 2026 FIFA World Cup visa scandal.

The call comes days after President John Mahama suspended the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, over his alleged involvement in an investigation into a $623,000 visa facilitation fee.

According to Mr Norgbey, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) should be allowed to conduct its work without political pressure or commentary that could potentially interfere with the process.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story, Mr Norgbey said although politicians could engage in political debate, investigative agencies must be allowed to establish the facts.

“We can do our politics; we are politicians, we can do our politics. I’m not sure the security agencies, the investigative agencies, will also do politics with it.” "...if that is not handled well, it will also be treated as one of the politics that we play in this country, which I am worried about. If an individual has committed a crime, visa recipient, etc., and the investigative authorities are handling the matter, politicians should be taken away out of this matter. Otherwise we'll handle it in the political way, and to what end? That is my worry at this point in time." He said he was worried that the allegations being debated publicly could ultimately undermine the credibility of the investigation.

“That is why I am so worried that this matter is being discussed at this point, at this level, in the public domain, because if care is not taken, at the end of the day it will go a long way to interfere with what the CID is doing.”

Mr Norgbey stressed that the allegations against officials, including Sports Minister Kofi Adams, could not be treated as established facts until investigations were completed.

He also noted that President John Mahama had already directed the National Sports Authority (NSA) boss, Yaw Ampofo-Ankrah, to step aside to allow investigations into the matter.

According to him, the circumstances surrounding the NSA boss’s decision to step aside differ from those involving the Sports Minister, who he says has not, to his knowledge, been invited by the CID for questioning.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.