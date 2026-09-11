Race Course demolition: CID arrests Dr Clemence Gyato as pressure mounts

Audio By Carbonatix
The controversial demolition of the Accra Race Course at Borteyman has taken a new turn, with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arresting Dr Clemence Gyato as pressure mounts on the authorities to unravel the circumstances surrounding the destruction of the facility.
Dr Gyato was taken into custody on Thursday, September 10, as investigators probe the August 22 operation and seek to determine who ordered the demolition and under what authority it was carried out.
He remains in police custody assisting with investigations, and no criminal liability has so far been established against him.
The police investigation comes amid mounting anger from the horse racing community over the destruction of the historic facility.
The Accra Turf Club says about 200 armed men arrived at the site with heavy-duty machinery, resulting in the demolition of more than 100 horse stables, track railings and other structures.
The police have also interdicted DSP Alhassan Malaika Jibril over his alleged role in providing security for and leading personnel involved in the exercise.
The controversy escalated further on Thursday when members of the horse racing community took to the streets, demonstrating in Accra and petitioning the Presidency, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and the Ministry of Sports.
They are demanding urgent action to protect the racecourse and identify the individuals and authorities behind the demolition and reported takeover, issues now part of the CID's investigation.
Latest Stories
-
GES rolls out EduPack to tackle bedbugs in SHS, SHTS
40 minutes
-
‘Wretched and vile propaganda’ — Atta Akyea denies abandoning Adu-Boahene
45 minutes
-
3.8% of Ghanaian adults have considered suicide – WHO
51 minutes
-
Mahama raises alarm over GH¢282bn SOE liabilities despite GH¢407.85bn assets
56 minutes
-
87% of COCOBOD cocoa roads contracts directly awarded – IMF
1 hour
-
ECG, energy sector flagged over procurement and financial breaches – IMF
1 hour
-
One dead, several injured as tipper truck crashes into vehicles, shops in Kumasi
1 hour
-
SOEs rack up GH¢18.6bn in financial irregularities – IMF report
1 hour
-
Race Course demolition: CID arrests Dr Clemence Gyato as pressure mounts
1 hour
-
Maldives, Zambia, Antigua and Barbuda open visa-free travel to Ghanaians
1 hour
-
IMF warns political appointments could weaken SOE boards
2 hours
-
Mahama Ayariga calls for redevelopment of Zongos without displacing residents
2 hours
-
One dead, eight injured in accident on Sege-Kasseh highway
2 hours
-
‘Don’t meddle in SOEs day-to-day affairs’ -Mahama cautions Board Chairs
2 hours
-
‘Let the Constitution remain your compass’ – Mahama urges new SC Judges
2 hours