Race Course demolition: CID arrests Dr Clemence Gyato as pressure mounts

The controversial demolition of the Accra Race Course at Borteyman has taken a new turn, with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arresting Dr Clemence Gyato as pressure mounts on the authorities to unravel the circumstances surrounding the destruction of the facility.

Dr Gyato was taken into custody on Thursday, September 10, as investigators probe the August 22 operation and seek to determine who ordered the demolition and under what authority it was carried out.

He remains in police custody assisting with investigations, and no criminal liability has so far been established against him.

The police investigation comes amid mounting anger from the horse racing community over the destruction of the historic facility.

The Accra Turf Club says about 200 armed men arrived at the site with heavy-duty machinery, resulting in the demolition of more than 100 horse stables, track railings and other structures.

The police have also interdicted DSP Alhassan Malaika Jibril over his alleged role in providing security for and leading personnel involved in the exercise.

The controversy escalated further on Thursday when members of the horse racing community took to the streets, demonstrating in Accra and petitioning the Presidency, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and the Ministry of Sports.

They are demanding urgent action to protect the racecourse and identify the individuals and authorities behind the demolition and reported takeover, issues now part of the CID's investigation.

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