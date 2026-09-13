Business owners, residents pack up belongings amid demolition at Laboma

Business owners and residents at the Laboma Beach Resort are hurriedly packing up their belongings as the ongoing demolition exercise at the facility continues.

The exercise has forced several occupants to remove structures, furniture, personal belongings and other items from their businesses and homes as authorities clear the area.

The atmosphere at the Laboma Beach Resort has been tense, with affected business owners and residents attempting to salvage what they can from their properties before the demolition reaches their respective locations.

The development follows a 21-day ultimatum issued by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) on August 7, directing occupants within the protected buffer zone of the Kpeshie Lagoon to vacate the area.

Authorities say the exercise is aimed at reclaiming the lagoon’s buffer zone, removing unauthorised structures and addressing concerns over flooding in parts of the Greater Accra Region.

However, some affected business owners have expressed frustration over the demolition, saying they have invested heavily in their businesses and are now at risk of losing their livelihoods.

The Director of Laboma, Daniel M. K. Okpoti, earlier appealed to the government to halt the exercise, claiming that businesses in the area have provided employment for more than 3,000 people.

He described the demolition as “really disturbing” and urged the government to consider alternative measures to address concerns over the Kpeshie Lagoon without destroying businesses and livelihoods.

As the demolition continues, business owners and residents are being left with little option but to evacuate and remove their belongings from the affected structures.

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