National

Laboma demolition: 48 Engineer Regiment denies claims of no prior notice

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  13 September 2026 11:54am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Commanding Officer of the 48 Engineer Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Osei Amponsah, has dismissed claims that property owners at Laboma were not given prior notice ahead of the ongoing demolition exercise.

His comments come amid concerns from business owners affected by the Laboma demolition, who have alleged that they were not given adequate notice before the exercise.

Speaking to JoyNews correspondent Stephen Mensah at Laboma on Sunday, September 13, he said the affected property owners were notified several weeks before the exercise began.

“Yes, we gave them notification. The operation was scheduled to start on 27th August, but they had already been notified about three weeks earlier. So, by the time we started, they had had roughly a month’s notice,” he said.

According to him, the notification process began as early as August 5 or 6, giving the property owners roughly a month’s notice before the exercise.

“If you do the timeline analysis, our notification started as way back as 5th or 6th of August. So, from 6th August to this time, it's roughly one month notification,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Osei Amponsah said although the affected persons had been given sufficient time to prepare, some waited until the demolition exercise was about to begin before taking action.

“But as humans, sometimes we want to wait till action is taken. Otherwise, we should end up where we are today,” he said.

He stressed that the exercise had been conducted with efforts to prevent damage to the properties and belongings of those affected.

“That notwithstanding, we have not spoilt any of their properties. We've aimed to prevent collateral damages,” he said.

He said the owners were therefore allowed to remove their belongings from the structures before the demolition.

Lieutenant Colonel Osei Amponsah added that the exercise had so far proceeded without any major challenges from the affected property owners.

The demolition at Laboma Beach follows a 21-day ultimatum issued on August 7 by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC), directing occupants of the protected buffer zone of the Kpeshie Lagoon to vacate the area.

Authorities have said the exercise forms part of efforts to reclaim waterways, remove unauthorised structures and address flooding concerns in the Greater Accra Region.

The ongoing exercise has, however, triggered concerns from some affected businesses and workers who fear the loss of investments and livelihoods.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group