Nigeria says domestic gas supply surpasses 2 billion cubic feet per day, eyes further growth

Nigeria's domestic gas supply has crossed 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), as the ​government pushes to expand supplies to power plants ‌and industries and reduce constraints on economic growth, the country's gas minister said on Friday.

Gas production rose to 7.5 bcf/d ​from about 6.8 bcf/d in 2023, Minister of ​State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo said. Proven ⁠gas reserves have increased to 215.19 trillion cubic feet (tcf) ​from 208.83 tcf, Ekpo said.

Nigeria is targeting gas production of 10 bcf/d by 2027 and 12 bcf/d by 2030 to meet growing demand from power generation, industry, fertiliser production, petrochemicals, liquefied natural gas (LNG), transportation, and export markets.

To support higher domestic ​supply, the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) pipeline has reached full completion and is being ‌prepared ⁠for first gas, Ekpo said. The pipeline can transport 2 bcf/d and is expected to unlock more than 500 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) of additional ​gas for the ​domestic market.

The ⁠Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline is about 95% complete, he added.

Ekpo said 671 billion naira ($434 million) deployed through the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund had attracted about 1.6 trillion naira in private investment across 31 projects and 205 infrastructure assets.

The projects are expected to ⁠deliver ​about 475 MMscf/d to the ​domestic market when fully operational. Nigeria is targeting about $30 billion in gas-sector ​investment by 2030.

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