Nigeria says domestic gas supply surpasses 2 billion cubic feet per day, eyes further growth

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigeria's domestic gas supply has crossed 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), as the government pushes to expand supplies to power plants and industries and reduce constraints on economic growth, the country's gas minister said on Friday.
- Gas production rose to 7.5 bcf/d from about 6.8 bcf/d in 2023, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo said. Proven gas reserves have increased to 215.19 trillion cubic feet (tcf) from 208.83 tcf, Ekpo said.
- Nigeria is targeting gas production of 10 bcf/d by 2027 and 12 bcf/d by 2030 to meet growing demand from power generation, industry, fertiliser production, petrochemicals, liquefied natural gas (LNG), transportation, and export markets.
- To support higher domestic supply, the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) pipeline has reached full completion and is being prepared for first gas, Ekpo said. The pipeline can transport 2 bcf/d and is expected to unlock more than 500 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) of additional gas for the domestic market.
- The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline is about 95% complete, he added.
- Ekpo said 671 billion naira ($434 million) deployed through the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund had attracted about 1.6 trillion naira in private investment across 31 projects and 205 infrastructure assets.
- The projects are expected to deliver about 475 MMscf/d to the domestic market when fully operational. Nigeria is targeting about $30 billion in gas-sector investment by 2030.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Police restore calm at Larteh following Odwira festival disturbance
13 minutes
-
‘All the camps will dissolve’ – Bawumia demands one NPP for 2028
15 minutes
-
There is no time to waste – Bawumia orders NPP to begin 2028 work
23 minutes
-
Sarkodie visits MobileMoney Fintech LTD
24 minutes
-
John Boadu unveils new NPP strategy to win back youth and modernise party
30 minutes
-
Hawa Koomson elected NPP National Women’s Organiser
33 minutes
-
John Boadu begins NPP rebuild from grassroots ahead of 2028 election
34 minutes
-
Titus Glover wins NPP National Organiser race on second attempt
37 minutes
-
Winning 2028 election won’t be easy; we must work harder – Bawumia
38 minutes
-
You’ll be part of 2028 campaign; there’s enough work for all of us – Bawumia to NPP aspirants
46 minutes
-
John Boadu moves to unite NPP after heated leadership contest
47 minutes
-
Today is not a day of victory but a day of responsibility and great unity – John Boadu
49 minutes
-
Let us choose unity over division – John Boadu to NPP
51 minutes
-
Our task is to build a renewed NPP – John Boadu
55 minutes
-
Teamwork, discipline will drive NPP’s 2028 victory – Justin Kodua after retaining General Secretary position
1 hour