Nigeria come from benhind to win in AFCON 2027 qualifier

Moses Usor made his Nigeria debut after an impressive start to the season with Austrian club LASK

Nigeria came from behind to open their bid to reach the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with a 2-1 home victory over Madagascar.

The visitors took a 16th-minute lead when centre-back Ehsan Kari beat the Super Eagles offside trap and headed in from eight yards out following a well-worked short corner routine.

That goal placed Nigeria, who were without injured striker Victor Osimhen, under immense pressure for most of the first half in Uyo before Saudi Arabia-based forward George Ilenikhena latched on to a through ball from Alex Iwobi and equalised in first-half injury time.

Moses Usor, another Nigeria debutant, turned the game around with a fine solo effort midway through the second half.

The LASK winger picked up the ball wide on the right and drove forward before cutting inside, beating two defenders and netting a low left-footed shot at the near post.

The West Africans kept their momentum going but were unable to extend their lead.

Securing victory in the Group L opener was extra important because the Super Eagles, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau are effectively battling for one qualification place as Tanzania are already assured of their spot at next year's finals as co-hosts.

Nigeria return to action on Tuesday with a trip to Guinea-Bissau, who beat Tanzania 2-0 earlier on Friday.

Debutant Usor makes difference

Madagascar's only victory in five previous meetings with Nigeria had been a memorable 2-0 group stage win at the 2019 Afcon, and the hosts began with purpose and attacking intent at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Ilenikhena could not direct an early header goalwards, while Samuel Chukwueze was particularly influential from the right flank as he created a flurry of opportunities.

That lack of cutting edge eventually proved costly for Eric Chelle's side as Madagascar went in front after earning a corner from a counter-attack.

Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali hesitated when an inswinging cross came in from the right and appeared more concerned with appealing for offside against Kari than attempting a save.

The Super Eagles were suddenly forced to chase a game they had largely controlled, and the equaliser eventually came when Iwobi quickly turned defence into attack before finding Ilenikhena, who controlled and sent a low finish inside the left-hand upright.

The 20-year-old was wearing the number nine shirt usually associated with Osimhen and Ilenikhena's blond hairstyle meant he even bore a visual resemblance to the Galatasaray striker.

Osimhen, watching on from the stands, enthusiastically celebrated as his younger compatriot found the net.

The winner then came in stunning fashion from second-half sub Usor, who netted just four minutes after climbing off the bench to replace Chukwueze.

His contribution meant Nigeria, who failed to qualify for this year's Fifa World Cup, avoided dropping precious points on the road to Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Vieira denied debut win

Elsewhere in the opening round of qualifying, Senegal drew 1-1 away in Mozambique in Patrick Vieira's first game in charge of the Teranga Lions.

Aston Villa striker Nicolas Jackson put the visitors ahead in Maputo but Geny Catamo equalised for the Mambas in first-half injury time.

The West Africans trail Sudan in Group J after the Falcons of Jediane secured a 1-0 win over Ethiopia.

Ivory Coast, Cameroon and DR Congo all won their opening qualifiers on Thursday, with the Ivorians beating Ghana 2-0 in Bouake as Brighton's Malick Yalcouye scored.

Cameroon saw off Comoros 3-1 in Garoua and DR Congo won 2-0 against Equatorial Guinea in Kinshasa.

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