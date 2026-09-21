Carlos Queiroz sets 2027 AFCON qualification as Ghana’s immediate Black Stars target

Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz says Ghana’s immediate priority is to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, while laying the foundations for the 2030 World Cup.

Ghana will begin their AFCON qualifying campaign later this month with a difficult trip to Côte d’Ivoire, facing the Elephants at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on 24 September.

The Black Stars will then host The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on 27 September as Queiroz looks to make a positive start in Group C.

Speaking to Ghana Football Association (GFA) media after naming his 24-man squad for the opening qualifiers, Queiroz said the team must focus on the immediate task while keeping a long-term objective in sight.

“Hands on the present, eyes on the future. The priority is very clear: absolute focus on AFCON qualification, with our eyes set on the 2030 World Cup,” he said.

“We have an immediate objective that demands our full concentration, but we also have a greater destination ahead of us.

“This is the moment to start building the team for 2030, a team truly capable of honouring Ghana’s extraordinary World Cup legacy.”

Ghana are seeking a return to the AFCON after failing to qualify for the 2025 tournament in Morocco.

Following their opening qualifiers, the Black Stars will complete the international window with a friendly against Morocco at the Grand Stade de Tanger on 4 October.

Queiroz, 73, was appointed Ghana coach earlier this year and has been tasked with guiding the Black Stars through the next phase of their development.

For now, however, qualification for the 2027 AFCON remains the immediate target as Ghana begin their campaign against Côte d’Ivoire.

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