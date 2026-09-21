Black Stars: Adu Kwabena a doubt for September-October games after head injury 

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Black Stars forward Prince Adu Kwabena is a major doubt for the upcoming international break following his injury over the weekend.
The forward suffered a head injury and was stretchered off in Viktoria Plzen’s defeat to Slavia Prague on Sunday evening.
The 22-year-old was named on the bench for the game but was introduced in the 71st minute as Plzen chased a winner against Praha.
The Ghanaian went down in the game in the 90th minute and had to receive treatment from the physio. He, however, had to be substituted four minutes later as he was unable to continue due to the injury.
Following the end of the game, Plzen manager Radoslav Kovac said the club are yet to assess the situation.
"I don't have any information yet. Hopefully it won't be anything serious, but I haven't spoken to the doctors yet," he said.
His injury also raises questions about his availability for the upcoming Black Stars games.
The forward was named in Carlos Queiroz’s 24-man squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and Gambia as well as the friendly game against Morocco.
Out of the 24 players named, Mohammed Kudus has communicated his decision to withdraw from the squad.
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