Oti Peace Council sensitises Assembly Members in Jasikan, Kadjebi on conflict prevention

The Oti Regional Peace Council has sensitised Assembly Members in the Jasikan Municipality and Kadjebi District on peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and the need for sustained vigilance to safeguard peace and stability in their communities.

The engagements, held on September 17 and 18, 2026, in Jasikan and Kadjebi, respectively, formed part of efforts by the Council to strengthen community-level mechanisms for conflict prevention, early warning and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

The two administrative areas are located along the Eastern Corridor and relatively close to Ghana’s eastern border with Togo, making effective community engagement, timely information sharing and early response important to maintaining peace and stability.

Reverend David Darkon Awuda, a member of the Oti Regional Peace Council, urged the Assembly Members to remain vigilant and attentive to emerging issues within their electoral areas that could potentially create tension or undermine peaceful coexistence.

He encouraged them to promptly share relevant information through appropriate channels and work closely with traditional authorities, religious leaders, youth and women’s groups, security agencies and other stakeholders to address potential conflicts before they escalated.

Rev Awuda also urged the Assembly Members to strengthen dialogue and mediation at the community level, particularly in addressing disagreements involving land, chieftaincy, family matters, youth-related issues and other sources of communal tension.

He said Assembly Members, by virtue of their regular interaction with constituents, were strategically positioned to identify early signs of conflict and support efforts to address grievances through dialogue and lawful processes.

The Council member further called for stronger collaboration between local authorities and communities to promote social cohesion and build resilient communities capable of addressing emerging challenges peacefully.

Mr Paul Akonor, the Regional Secretary of the Oti Regional Peace Council, facilitated the engagements and took participants through potential threats to peace and security, particularly those that could arise from the proximity of the areas to Ghana’s border with Togo.

He underscored the importance of vigilance, information sharing and coordinated community-level responses to developments that could threaten peaceful coexistence.

At the Kadjebi engagement, Dr Sam Issaka Suraj, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kadjebi, urged the Assembly Members to serve as ambassadors of peace in their respective electoral areas.

He said Assembly Members were often among the first points of contact in resolving disagreements involving land, chieftaincy, family, youth and political issues, and therefore had an important role to play in preventing such matters from escalating into conflicts.

Dr Suraj encouraged them to use their positions to promote peaceful coexistence, tolerance and social cohesion in line with the objectives of the National Peace Council.

He assured the Council that the Kadjebi District Assembly, together with the District Security Council (DISEC), which he chairs, remained committed to supporting initiatives aimed at preventing conflicts and strengthening peace in the district.

At Jasikan, Mr Parke-Davis Magyigbe, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jasikan, urged the Assembly Members to work closely with one another and become effective agents of peace in their respective electoral areas.

He encouraged them to be proactive and exercise caution when handling sensitive issues within their communities, particularly matters with the potential to generate tension.

Mr Magyigbe assured the Assembly Members and the Peace Council of the Assembly’s commitment to strengthening collaboration among local authorities and other stakeholders to promote peace and stability in the municipality.

The engagements formed part of broader efforts to deepen local participation in conflict prevention and strengthen community-based peacebuilding mechanisms in the Oti Region.

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