Bosomtwe DCE denies galamsey allegations, threatens defamation suit against Assembly Member

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region, Ing. Hamidu Abdallah, has denied allegations that he is involved in illegal mining, describing the claims as false and a deliberate attempt to damage his reputation.

The DCE’s denial follows allegations by a group of Assembly Members in the district that he was allegedly colluding with illegal miners whose activities have degraded farmlands and water bodies in some communities.

Nana Akwasi Asare Nyansapor, Assembly Member for Akokofe and leader of the group, alleged that illegal mining was ongoing in communities including Beposo, Yaase, Adwafo, Amakom and Konkoma.

“The DCE, Hamidu, is colluding with illegal miners to degrade our environment. Right now, illegal mining is ongoing in some communities,” he alleged.

The Assembly Members further claimed that the DCE had denied the existence of illegal mining in the district until a recent operation by a regional task force led to the seizure of five excavators.

They have threatened to petition President John Dramani Mahama and pursue a vote of no confidence against the DCE.

DCE denies allegations

Ing. Abdallah, however, strongly rejected the allegations, insisting that he has never been involved in mining, whether legal or illegal.

“I have never been involved in any form of mining, be it legal or illegal, in my entire life, let alone illegal mining. I have no concession, no excavator, and no hand in galamsey anywhere in Bosomtwe,” he said.

He also denied claims that he had sought to conceal the existence of illegal mining in the district, saying his administration had instead been actively involved in efforts to curb the practice.

According to him, the Assembly has been particularly focused on protecting areas around Lake Bosomtwe, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Ing. Abdallah said a recent operation that resulted in the seizure of five excavators and the dismantling of pumping machines was carried out under his leadership in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the District Security Council (DISEC).

“How can I be the one leading the operation to seize excavators and at the same time be accused of owning those same excavators? The logic does not hold,” he said.

He explained that after receiving reports of illegal mining activities near Lake Bosomtwe, he personally led a team to inspect the affected areas.

He subsequently wrote to the Ashanti Regional Minister and the Minerals Commission requesting that mining licences within the enclave be reviewed and that a task force be deployed to the area.

“The Assembly was duly informed. The Presiding Member and key stakeholders were part of engagements after the operation. So to say the Assembly was kept in the dark is factually incorrect,” he added.

DCE threatens legal action

Ing. Abdallah said he had instructed his lawyers to take legal action against Nana Asare Akwasi Nyansapor over the allegations.

“As for the allegations of illegal mining levelled against me, I will never forgive them. I have instructed my lawyer to file a lawsuit against the accuser to compel him to provide evidence of my involvement in such activities before the court,” he said.

The DCE attributed the allegations to what he described as internal political disagreements, alleging that some Assembly Members were frustrated after their attempts to secure mining-related favours in the district were blocked.

He, however, reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the government's efforts to combat illegal mining and protect the environment, water bodies and farmlands in the Bosomtwe District.

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