KNUST administrators oppose proposed Alumni Association statute, changes to leadership appointments

The Ghana Association of University Administrators at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (GAUA-KNUST) has raised concerns over aspects of the ongoing review of the University’s Statutes, calling for the proposed Statute 79 on the Alumni Association to be expunged.

The Association has also opposed proposed changes to the appointment of Pro Vice-Chancellors and Deans, arguing that the reforms could weaken established governance structures and staff participation in the University’s decision-making processes.

In a letter dated September 14, 2026, and addressed to the leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG-KNUST), the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG KNUST), the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union of the Trades Union Congress (TEWU-TUC KNUST) and TEWU-GH, GAUA-KNUST said the review should strengthen the University’s governance architecture.

It said proposed changes must promote merit, transparency, accountability and meaningful participation by members of the University community.

A major concern raised by GAUA-KNUST is the proposed Statute 79, which provides for the Alumni Association.

The Association argued that a clear distinction must be maintained between KNUST’s alumni community as a whole and the Alumni Association as a separate organisation with its own membership, constitution and governance structures.

It described the Alumni Association as an external stakeholder that is institutionally independent of University management and questioned the appropriateness of creating a dedicated schedule within the University’s Statutes for such an organisation.

“The Alumni Association is an external stakeholder,” GAUA-KNUST said, adding that it is “not part of the University's internal management architecture.”

According to the Association, the proposed statute could also blur the distinction between the Alumni Association and the Alumni Relations Office (ARO), which is a University administrative office under the Registrar.

GAUA-KNUST further raised concerns about the proposed ARO Board, particularly its proposed authority to determine the strategic direction of and exercise oversight over the Alumni Relations Office.

It said such an arrangement could create competing lines of authority and undermine clear administrative accountability.

The Association also warned that Statute 79 could become “an avenue for the University to spend on the Alumni Association”, arguing that best practice requires alumni associations to mobilise funding and partnerships to support their alma mater.

GAUA-KNUST is therefore recommending that Statute 79 be replaced in its entirety.

Its proposal seeks to preserve the Alumni Relations Office within the University’s administrative structure, remove the proposed ARO Board’s managerial and oversight functions, and establish an Alumni Relations Liaison Committee instead.

The proposed committee, it said, should serve as an advisory and collaborative mechanism rather than exercise executive, managerial or supervisory authority over University offices or employees.

GAUA-KNUST is also challenging a proposal to appoint Pro Vice-Chancellors through search committees without staff participation through voting among nominated candidates.

The Association said the proposed change would remove what it described as “this time-tested, sacred, universally accepted and critical staff role that underpins any good governance system.”

It is instead proposing a transparent and competitive process in which qualified internal candidates apply and undergo a fair screening process.

Where more than three candidates qualify, GAUA-KNUST wants three shortlisted candidates to be presented to Convocation for voting.

On the appointment of Deans, the Association is advocating an open contest in which qualified candidates file nominations, undergo screening and are subsequently voted on by senior academic members of the relevant faculties or schools.

“Those who work directly with academic leaders should have a meaningful role in their selection,” the Association said.

GAUA-KNUST argues that greater participation by staff in the selection of academic leaders would strengthen transparency and accountability within the University.

Despite its objections, GAUA-KNUST said it remains open to engagement with stakeholders to find a fair, lawful and administratively sound resolution to the issues.

It reaffirmed its commitment to constructive dialogue, institutional stability and the advancement of KNUST’s governance framework.

The Association is urging the University Council and other relevant stakeholders to give its concerns careful consideration in the interest of the University’s long-term institutional development.

The letter was signed by the President of GAUA-KNUST, James Kwasi Oberko, and the Secretary, Phanuel Seli Kwadzo Asense.

The University Council is yet to publicly respond to the Association’s concerns.

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