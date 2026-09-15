Korle Bu upgrades cardiac surgery capacity with €75,000 heater-cooler unit from Quantum LC

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital’s National Cardiothoracic Centre (NCTC) has received a €75,000 latest-generation LivaNova 3T heater-cooler unit from Quantum LC and WBHO Ltd to support open-heart surgeries.

The equipment upgrades the Centre’s cardiopulmonary bypass system, which is critical to the performance of open-heart procedures, and replaces an older-generation unit previously in use.

The donation is expected to improve operational efficiency during critical cardiovascular procedures and enhance the Centre’s capacity to provide cardiac care to patients.

Chief Executive of Quantum LC, Dr Joseph Titus Glover, said the donation formed part of the company’s commitment to supporting vital medical services at the NCTC.

“Whenever our good friend needs something, we try and support. We just donated a heater-cooler equipment used to support heart surgeries, and we are happy we show this kind of gesture to the National Cardiothoracic Centre,” he said.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the Centre, its Director, Dr Kow Entsua-Mensah, expressed appreciation to Quantum LC and WBHO Ltd for the support.

He described the donation as an extension of the longstanding relationship between the two institutions, noting that the partnership had its roots in a friendship forged during their days at Achimota School.

“For my part, I want to say a sincere thank you to Quantum LC/WBHO Ltd. This gesture is an extension of the friendship forged during our days at Achimota School, which has blossomed today to the benefit of the many patients who need heart surgery,” Dr Entsua-Mensah said.

He said the Centre looked forward to deepening its collaboration with Quantum LC and WBHO Ltd as both sides explored additional areas of partnership.

The donation follows a recent medical outreach by staff of the NCTC at the mining operations of Quantum LC/WBHO, where cardiac-related services were provided to workers and residents in communities within the companies’ operational catchment area.

Dr Entsua-Mensah said the Centre valued the partnership and was committed to expanding the collaboration.

“In the coming years, we as partners want to re-double our collaborative efforts to the greater benefit of Ghanaian heart patients,” he said.

The €75,000 equipment donation by Quantum LC and WBHO Ltd adds to support for the NCTC’s specialist cardiac services, particularly in the area of open-heart surgery, where reliable cardiopulmonary bypass equipment is essential.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.