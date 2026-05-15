MELPWU demands immediate reinstatement of Korle Bu lab head amid ongoing dispute

The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) has renewed its demands over the ongoing leadership and administrative dispute at the Central Medical Laboratory of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, insisting that key concerns affecting laboratory governance and service delivery must be urgently addressed.

In a statement signed by Dr. Cephas Kofi Akortor, the union said it had received communication from the Ministry of Health indicating that the stakeholder review meeting had been postponed to allow the Technical Review Committee to complete its work and submit a final report by May 18, 2026. MELPWU has proposed May 19 for the next stakeholder meeting.

While acknowledging the postponement, the union said it remained deeply concerned about the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the management of the central laboratory.

“The Union remains deeply concerned about the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the leadership and administrative arrangements within the Central Medical Laboratory and the broader implications for patient care, professional governance, staff morale, and quality laboratory service delivery at the premier referral facility of the country,” the statement said.

MELPWU said its demands remain “unequivocal and non-negotiable,” calling for the immediate reinstatement of Dr. Michael Amo Omari, whose appointment as Head of Laboratory Services at the Sub-BMC was revoked.

The union also demanded disciplinary action against Dr. Asare Offei over comments it described as reckless and disparaging regarding laboratory test results from the central facility.

According to the union, “the immediate reversal of all unapproved and irregular alterations to the established leadership structure, organogram, administrative hierarchy, and reporting lines governing the Medical Laboratory Service” must also be implemented.

MELPWU further rejected the continuation of the interim leadership arrangement, stating that its mandate expired on May 12, 2026, and warned that any extension could undermine accreditation standards and institutional stability.

“The immediate termination of the interim administrative arrangement whose mandate expired on 12th May 2026… is necessary as its continued existence is illegitimate and poses a serious threat to accreditation standards, professional governance, technical supervision, quality management systems, staff morale, operational efficiency, and institutional stability,” the union stressed.

The union emphasised that the dispute is not driven by personal or political motives but by professional and administrative concerns affecting medical laboratory services.

“Our concerns have consistently centered on respect for due process and institutional fairness, protection of professional integrity and established administrative structures, and the preservation of industrial harmony within the health sector,” MELPWU said.

It also dismissed reports suggesting tensions between laboratory scientists and physicians, clarifying that medical laboratory scientists had not denied doctors access to the laboratory or engaged in any acts of intimidation.

“Medical Laboratory Scientists at KBTH have not denied Physicians access to the laboratory. There have been no threats, intimidation, or acts of physical obstruction against any Physician,” the statement noted.

MELPWU said it appreciated the intervention of the National Labour Commission and the Ministry of Health but urged all parties to avoid public commentary that could distort facts or inflame the situation.

The union assured members that it would continue to pursue the matter through lawful and institutional means.

“We assure our members and the general public that the Union shall continue to pursue this matter with utmost responsibility, firmness, and respect for institutional processes while safeguarding the dignity, professional autonomy, and future of Medical Laboratory Services in Ghana,” the statement added.

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