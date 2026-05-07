Linda Ocloo did not intend disrespect – Ga Traditional Council calls for forgiveness

The Ga Traditional Council has thrown its weight behind Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, following public uproar over comments she made regarding staff postings to the northern parts of Ghana, describing the incident as "an unfortunate lapse in communication" rather than malice.

In a press release issued on May 7, 2026, the Council acknowledged that the remarks "have understandably generated concern and disappointment among sections of the public, particularly our brothers and sisters from the Northern Regions."

However, the traditional authority said it believes the comments were not intended "to demean, insult, or undermine the dignity of the people of the North."

The controversy surrounds comments made by the Regional Minister, who also serves as Member of Parliament for Shai Osudoku, regarding staff postings to northern Ghana. While the exact wording of her original remarks has been widely circulated on social media, the Council's intervention suggests the comments were perceived by many as dismissive or derogatory toward northerners.

"We believe the Minister's remarks amounted to an unfortunate lapse in communication rather than a deliberate expression of malice or disrespect," the statement signed by Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, read.

The Council commended Ocloo for "publicly clarifying her remarks and expressing remorse over the misunderstanding and concerns the comments may have caused."

It also expressed "sincere regret to all persons who may have felt offended, hurt, or marginalized by the comments."

The Ga Traditional Council appealed to the public, opinion leaders, and all stakeholders to approach the matter "with understanding, forgiveness, and a spirit of reconciliation."

"Public office comes with enormous pressure, and isolated slips in expression should not overshadow years of dedicated service and commitment to the development of our nation," the statement added.

The Council emphasised that Ghana's strength "has always rested in our unity in diversity, and every region of our country remains equally valuable and indispensable to national development and national progress."

Linda Ocloo, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was appointed Greater Accra Regional Minister by President John Dramani Mahama following the party's electoral victory. She has been known for her grassroots appeal but has occasionally faced criticism over her direct speaking style.

The incident has sparked wider conversations about regional respect and the perception of northerners in Ghana's political and professional spaces. Critics have argued that dismissive attitudes toward postings to the north discourage young professionals from accepting assignments there, further entrenching developmental disparities.

The Ga Traditional Council, one of Ghana's most respected traditional authorities, urged all leaders and citizens to remain focused "on the collective responsibility of building a more inclusive, united, and prosperous country where every Ghanaian, regardless of region or background, feels respected, valued, and represented."

The Council did not disclose whether any further traditional or reconciliatory meetings are planned. However, its intervention is likely to help calm tensions while leaving room for the Regional Minister to continue her duties.



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