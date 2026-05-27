HAKLA SC Vice President marks birthday with donation to Children’s home

Audio By Carbonatix
Co-owner and Vice President of HAKLA SC, Douglas Attakorah Osei, marked his birthday by donating assorted items to the House of Grace Children’s Home as part of efforts to support vulnerable children.
The donation formed part of Mr Osei’s continued commitment to giving back to society beyond the football pitch.
Items presented to the home included cooking oil, 10 bags of 50kg rice, sachets of water, bathing soap, detergent, toiletries, toothbrushes, toothpaste, sanitary pads and other essential supplies to support both the children and staff.
Speaking during the presentation, Mr Osei thanked God for the gift of life and said celebrating with the less privileged was his way of sharing love and hope.
“Birthdays are more than personal milestones. They’re an opportunity to remind ourselves that we rise by lifting others,” he said.
Management of the House of Grace Children’s Home expressed gratitude for what they described as a timely and impactful donation. They also encouraged individuals and corporate organisations to emulate the gesture by investing in the welfare of vulnerable children.
The donation has since attracted praise from community members, who described it as a strong example of compassion, leadership and social responsibility beyond football.
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