Why Gordon Asare Bediako matters for NPP 2028’s communication

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) national elections are fast approaching, and the party’s base is energised for the election of new leaders to steer its affairs. Over the past decade, the party has evolved significantly, especially in its communication architecture. The familiar voices Ghanaians once associated with the party are gradually giving way to a new era of political messaging.
Many believe that the NPP’s setback in the 2024 elections was partly linked to ineffective communication. Whether the challenge was strategy, deployment, positioning, or the communication itself remains a matter for sober reflection. However, one thing is clear: the party cannot afford to treat its communication leadership as routine.
As the party prepares for 2028, communication will be decisive. Social media continues to reshape political engagement, yet traditional media remains a powerful benchmark in Ghanaian politics. The NPP therefore needs a communicator who can command both spaces with confidence, experience, and strategic balance.
Gordon Asare Bediako represents that blend. His presence, experience, and credibility within the traditional media space cannot be overlooked. Beyond his ability to communicate clearly and connect with the grassroots, he has built strong relationships across the media fraternity. That network is a major asset the party can leverage.
Gordon may rightly be described as a media broker: someone well positioned to help the NPP rebuild, reconnect, and dominate the media space ahead of 2028. Eloquence alone is not enough for the role of Communication Officer. The party needs someone with media presence, institutional memory, strategic access, and the trust of the grassroots.
Gordon has served the party. He has defended the party. He has spoken for the party in different capacities. This is the time to bring him to the front and allow him to deploy his experience for the collective benefit of the NPP.
Choose Gordon. Choose strategy. Choose accessibility. Choose effective communication.
Latest Stories
-
UGCFL26: Wilmar Africa, the newcomers taking over Group B
6 minutes
-
Why Gordon Asare Bediako matters for NPP 2028’s communication
27 minutes
-
UPSA hosts 11th Business & Entrepreneurship Conference on ESG and Sustainability
38 minutes
-
Strong public confidence boosts Ghana’s drive towards local vaccine production
58 minutes
-
Strategy Execution for Results
1 hour
-
Teens need to press pause on late-night doomscrolling
1 hour
-
PIAC probes delayed Ehi–Dzodze road project amid concerns over oil revenue use
1 hour
-
Amb. Dr Samuel Ben Owusu calls for urgent action on Ghana’s water security
1 hour
-
Pan Africa AU Agenda 2063 Mission, IAWPA hold Africa Day Leadership Summit in Accra
1 hour
-
Akatsi North MP calls for more teacher recruitment as district commissions new projects
1 hour
-
Paternity Fraud Laws in Ghana: A balanced alternative to Compulsory Paternity Testing at Birth
2 hours
-
Flooding in Accra: Over 30 Years of Doing Nothing
2 hours
-
TI Ghana, GIPC intensify media campaign against fronting in business sector
2 hours
-
Access Bank partners Deloitte to equip women entrepreneurs with financial tools for growth
2 hours
-
“I suffered beatings, look at my marks” – Evacuated Ghanaian recounts alleged xenophobic attack in South Africa
2 hours