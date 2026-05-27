Why Gordon Asare Bediako matters for NPP 2028’s communication

Gordon Asare Bediako

The New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) national elections are fast approaching, and the party’s base is energised for the election of new leaders to steer its affairs. Over the past decade, the party has evolved significantly, especially in its communication architecture. The familiar voices Ghanaians once associated with the party are gradually giving way to a new era of political messaging.

Many believe that the NPP’s setback in the 2024 elections was partly linked to ineffective communication. Whether the challenge was strategy, deployment, positioning, or the communication itself remains a matter for sober reflection. However, one thing is clear: the party cannot afford to treat its communication leadership as routine.

As the party prepares for 2028, communication will be decisive. Social media continues to reshape political engagement, yet traditional media remains a powerful benchmark in Ghanaian politics. The NPP therefore needs a communicator who can command both spaces with confidence, experience, and strategic balance.

Gordon Asare Bediako represents that blend. His presence, experience, and credibility within the traditional media space cannot be overlooked. Beyond his ability to communicate clearly and connect with the grassroots, he has built strong relationships across the media fraternity. That network is a major asset the party can leverage.

Gordon may rightly be described as a media broker: someone well positioned to help the NPP rebuild, reconnect, and dominate the media space ahead of 2028. Eloquence alone is not enough for the role of Communication Officer. The party needs someone with media presence, institutional memory, strategic access, and the trust of the grassroots.

Gordon has served the party. He has defended the party. He has spoken for the party in different capacities. This is the time to bring him to the front and allow him to deploy his experience for the collective benefit of the NPP.

Choose Gordon. Choose strategy. Choose accessibility. Choose effective communication.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.