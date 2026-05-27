Flooding in Accra: Over 30 Years of Doing Nothing

Audio By Carbonatix
In July 1995, I was a student at the University of Ghana. One of my course mates and personal friend lived at Odawna, Adabraka (not too far from the Odaw ‘river’). I remember it was a vacation but I was still on campus as I didn’t want to travel back to my home town in the Ashanti Region during that vacation. Long story short, that was the first time I recall Accra faced a serious flooding since I had been living in the city.
I visited my friend the following morning and witnessed the damage and mess to the ground floor of their home. Thankfully, they escaped to the first floor when the ground floor started taking in flood water. But, looking through her window during the peak of the flooding, my friend witnessed a man drowning - yes, the neighbours found his dead body later that morning.
When I started my National Service / Internship in 1997/98, I rented a room at Laterbiokorshie, on the first floor of a story building. Again, in the rainy season in 1998, there was a massive flooding one day. The whole area was flooded and I couldn’t even come downstairs for over 24 hours, not to talk about going to work.
That was when I told myself I would never again live anywhere near a low-lying area in Accra. Not that I didn’t think at the time that the Government of Ghana was incapable of addressing the flooding problem in Accra: I just made a decision based on personal experience.
Decades since then, my decision has been vindicated. We’ve had piss-poor governments that have achieved zero in addressing Accra’s flooding problems. Not even the deaths of over 150 citizens over a decade ago on 3 June 2015 has changed anything.
Fellow citizens, know this and know peace: you are on your own. Make decisions that are best for you and your family. The political elite will only act if they and their friends and family are directly affected. As things stand now, they have made themselves comfortable, making money off the back of the country through contracts and corruption. Take your destiny into your own hands. Regardless of who comes to power - NDC or NPP - nothing will change. Not with the bunch that are currently within their leadership and ranks.
I’ve shared my personal experience above for the first time, not because I want to, but because I need to.
Be safe!
Latest Stories
-
Paternity Fraud Laws in Ghana: A balanced alternative to Compulsory Paternity Testing at Birth
4 minutes
-
Flooding in Accra: Over 30 Years of Doing Nothing
26 minutes
-
TI Ghana, GIPC intensify media campaign against fronting in business sector
27 minutes
-
“I suffered beatings, look at my marks” – Evacuated Ghanaian recounts alleged xenophobic attack in South Africa
47 minutes
-
Afanyi Dadzie Writes: Xenophobia, illegal migration and the hard truths we must face as Ghanaians
54 minutes
-
The NPP can only secure victory in 2028 with the right leadership choices at every level of the party
1 hour
-
When Memory Dies: South Africa’s Convenient Amnesia
2 hours
-
MTN Ghana urges women to prioritise emotional wellness at Mmaa Nkomo event
2 hours
-
We will always stand by Ghanaians everywhere — Chief of Staff assures evacuees from South Africa
2 hours
-
“Don’t mess around with Ghanaians anywhere in the world” — Ablakwa warns
2 hours
-
KetaFC alleges bias and interference in Volta Regional Middle League protest
2 hours
-
Gov’t will always protect and support Ghanaians abroad – Ablakwa
3 hours
-
“Don’t be depressed, have confidence” — Ablakwa encourages evacuees from South Africa
3 hours
-
26 Ghanaian prisoners among first evacuees from South Africa — Ablakwa
3 hours
-
Angry youth set properties ablaze after a shooting incident at Deti in Volta Region
3 hours