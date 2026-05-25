My energy dies after 1:00AM —Sarkodie speaks on exhausting concert schedules outside Accra

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie has appealed to event organisers outside Accra to schedule his performances earlier, saying performing deep into the night takes a toll on his body and affects the quality of his delivery on stage.

In a post shared on Facebook, the rapper explained that although he appreciates the party culture in many towns outside the capital, he performs best before 1 a.m. and struggles to maintain the same energy levels when made to perform around 4 a.m.

“To my people in most towns outside Accra, I get that you guys love to party till morning. But as a performer, my energy is at its highest level until about 1 a.m. max,” he wrote.

“Any moment after that, my body starts to shut down (which is natural). So I’ll plead with you guys to try to have me on stage much earlier so you can get the best out of me.”

The rapper further stressed that performing at dawn is physically demanding and unnatural for performers.

“I be tired performing around 4 a.m. in the morning … that is not normal for the human body,” he added.

Sarkodie’s comment reinforces conversations about how concerts and entertainment events in some parts of Ghana are often delayed, forcing headline artistes to perform in the early hours of the morning.

Known for his energetic performances and stagecraft, Sarkodie has headlined numerous concerts across Ghana and internationally over the years, earning a reputation as one of the country’s most consistent live performers.

His remarks are expected to reignite discussions among event organisers on the need for better scheduling and time management at entertainment events.

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