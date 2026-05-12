Three killed, 20 injured in crash on Kumasi-Accra Highway

Audio By Carbonatix
Three people have lost their lives while 20 others sustained injuries following a fatal road crash near the Rider Iron and Steel Company at Odumasi-Ohene Nkwanta on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.
The accident involved a Mitsubishi Outlander with registration number DV G8180, reportedly driven by Richmond Kuman, and a Benz Sprinter bearing registration number GE 6024-22, whose driver is yet to be identified.
Emergency response teams arrived at the scene shortly after the collision and retrieved the bodies of three deceased male victims before handing them over to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service for further action.
The injured victims were transported to Hope Care Hospital, Asante Akim Central Municipal Hospital and RIS Hospital for medical treatment as investigations into the cause of the crash continue.
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