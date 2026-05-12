National

Three killed, 20 injured in crash on Kumasi-Accra Highway

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  12 May 2026 4:30am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Three people have lost their lives while 20 others sustained injuries following a fatal road crash near the Rider Iron and Steel Company at Odumasi-Ohene Nkwanta on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

The accident involved a Mitsubishi Outlander with registration number DV G8180, reportedly driven by Richmond Kuman, and a Benz Sprinter bearing registration number GE 6024-22, whose driver is yet to be identified.

Emergency response teams arrived at the scene shortly after the collision and retrieved the bodies of three deceased male victims before handing them over to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service for further action.

The injured victims were transported to Hope Care Hospital, Asante Akim Central Municipal Hospital and RIS Hospital for medical treatment as investigations into the cause of the crash continue.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group