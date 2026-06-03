Accam hails ‘clear plan’ in Black Stars first game under Queiroz

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Former Black Stars winger David Accam believes Ghana showed clear tactical improvement in Carlos Queiroz’s first game in charge following the team’s 1-1 draw against Wales.
The Black Stars looked set for a winning start under the Portuguese coach after substitute Caleb Yirenkyi opened the scoring in the 66th minute, finishing from close range after an impressive run by Ernest Nuamah.
However, Wales rescued a draw deep into stoppage time when Lewis Koumas headed home a late equaliser.
Speaking after the game on Joy Prime, Accam praised the team’s organisation and approach.
“The difference today is they had a clear plan. Sometimes they were in a low block and compact, and sometimes they chose moments to press. Even though there was a little bit of a disjointed press, it looked like something they’ve been working on in training,” he said.
The former Columbus Crew forward also highlighted Ghana’s improved play in possession.
“Today they also had control of the ball and tried to create chances, not just from mistakes by opponents. They tried to create something. They have players who can dribble into the box and especially in the second half they had good moments.”
He emphasized that the team looked more balanced both defensively and offensively under the new coach, Carlos Queiroz.
The Black Stars will now look to fine-tune their preparations before their opening World Cup game against Panama on June 17.
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