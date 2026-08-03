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Fire destroys storage room at Pokuasi, no casualties recorded

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  3 August 2026 2:04pm
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A storage room and its contents were destroyed by fire at Pokuasi in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region on the night of Saturday, August 1.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), a distress call reporting the domestic fire near Pokuasi Pharmacy was received by the Fire Monitoring Centre (FMC) at 10:29 p.m.

Firefighters from the Anyaa Fire Station were dispatched at 10:30 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 10:52 p.m. to begin firefighting operations.

The crew, led by the Officer in Charge of the Anyaa Fire Station, Assistant Divisional Officer I (ADOI) Agbavitor, brought the fire under control at 10:58 p.m. and fully extinguished it at 11:23 p.m.

The storage room and everything inside it were destroyed by the fire. The blaze did not spread to nearby structures.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

The Ghana National Fire Service has advised property owners to carry out regular safety checks, keep storage areas free of potential fire hazards and report fire outbreaks promptly.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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