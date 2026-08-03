Fire destroys Chevrolet Cruze at La Town Park

A Chevrolet Cruze was destroyed after it caught fire at La Town Park (McDan Park) in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality of the Greater Accra Region on Saturday, August 1.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), in a post shared on Facebook on Monday, August 3, said it received a distress call about the vehicle fire at 8:31 a.m.

Firefighters from the Trade Fair Fire Station were immediately dispatched and arrived at the scene at 8:39 a.m. to begin firefighting operations.

The crew found the Chevrolet Cruze engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures and other vehicles.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. However, the vehicle had already suffered severe damage and was completely consumed by the flames, leaving it beyond repair.

No casualties or injuries were recorded during the incident.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed. However, vehicle fires can spread quickly due to the presence of fuel, electrical components and other combustible materials.

The Ghana National Fire Service has advised motorists to carry out regular checks on their vehicles, particularly fuel systems, electrical wiring, batteries and engine compartments, to reduce the risk of fire.

Drivers have also been encouraged to keep functional fire extinguishers in their vehicles to help control fires at an early stage before emergency services arrive.

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