Fire destroys Toyota Corolla on Peki-Asikuma road

Audio By Carbonatix
A Toyota Corolla was destroyed by fire along the Peki–Asikuma stretch at Peki Dzake in the Volta Region on Monday, July 27, causing significant damage to the vehicle but leaving its occupants unharmed.
According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service, the incident occurred in the afternoon when flames suddenly engulfed the vehicle, identified by registration number GN 5832-20. The fire spread through parts of the car, damaging sections of the bodywork and its interior before it was eventually brought under control.
The blaze caused considerable destruction, rendering parts of the vehicle unusable. However, some personal belongings, including luggage and food items being transported in the car, were recovered, reducing the overall losses suffered by the occupants.
Despite the intensity of the fire, no injuries or fatalities were reported. The absence of casualties provided relief amid what could have developed into a far more serious incident on the busy Peki–Asikuma road.
Although the cause of the fire has not been disclosed, vehicle fires are often associated with mechanical defects, electrical faults, overheating engines or fuel system failures. Such incidents can escalate rapidly, particularly when vehicles are not routinely inspected or maintained.
Motorists are encouraged to ensure that their vehicles undergo periodic maintenance, including checks on electrical wiring, fuel lines and engine components, to minimise the risk of similar occurrences.
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