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Justin Frimpong Kodua secures endorsement from Upper West NPP executives ahead of re-election bid

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  31 July 2026 9:37am
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The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has received the endorsement of executives from all 11 constituencies in the Upper West Region as he seeks re-election to retain his position within the party.

In a Facebook post on Friday, July 31, Mr Kodua expressed appreciation to the regional party executives, Council of Elders and Patrons for what he described as their confidence in his leadership and contributions towards strengthening the party’s structures.

He said the endorsement represented more than personal support, describing it as a vote for continuity, stability and victory for the NPP.

According to him, his engagement with party stakeholders in the region was aimed at seeking their blessings and listening to their perspectives on the party’s future direction.

Mr Kodua said his campaign message remains focused on rebuilding the party and positioning it for future electoral success.

“Our message is clear: PREPARED. WELL-POSITIONED. FOCUSED. REBUILD,” he stated, adding that he carries the confidence of the Upper West Region with humility as the party works towards its next phase.

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