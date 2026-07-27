NPP can’t be equated to the NDC in any way – Eric Adjei

Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei, has suggested that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) may face difficulties developing a compelling campaign message ahead of the 2028 general elections.

According to him, the performance of the current government will make it challenging for the NPP to convince Ghanaians to return the party to power.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr. Adjei said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) currently has a stronger appeal among voters due to what he described as its approach to governance.

“If you look at the indicators by 2028, the message will be hard. What will the NPP say? We will remind them of where we were and where we have gotten to,” he said.

He questioned the record of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who served as head of the Economic Management Team under the previous NPP administration, arguing that the economic challenges experienced under that government would be a major issue in the next election.

“Bawumia, as the head of the Economic Management Team, what did he leave us with? The same person that made inflation go to 50 per cent is who you want to be president. We are waiting for the message,” he stated.

Mr. Adjei also dismissed claims that the NPP has a stronger connection with Ghana’s youth, insisting that the NDC remains the more attractive political alternative.

“The NPP gives the youth opportunities. NDC is the most attractive political party we have in Ghana today,” he said.

He added that, in his view, the NPP cannot be compared to the NDC in terms of governance and development outcomes.

“I can’t confidently say the NPP cannot be equated to the NDC in any way in terms of good governance and others,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.