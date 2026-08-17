‘The restoration begins’ – Okoe Boye pledges to rebuild NPP in Greater Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
Newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has declared that efforts to rebuild the party’s electoral fortunes in the region have begun following his decisive victory in the regional elections.
Dr Okoe Boye secured 488 votes to defeat his contender, who polled 173 votes, in the contest for the Greater Accra Regional Chairmanship.
His election comes after the NPP suffered significant losses in Greater Accra during the 2024 general elections, including the loss of several parliamentary seats previously held by the party.
In his first message following the election, Dr Okoe Boye signalled his intention to focus on rebuilding the party’s structures and restoring its electoral strength across the region.
“Thank you, Greater Accra. The Restoration Begins!” he declared.
He also pledged to support the NPP’s 2028 presidential campaign and work towards securing victory for the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
“We shall not rest until we make Dr Mahamudu Bawumia President of the Republic of Ghana,” Dr Okoe Boye said.
The former Minister for Health and former Ledzokuku MP described his election as a “clear and emphatic endorsement” by the party’s delegates.
He expressed gratitude to constituency executives for their confidence, support and participation in the electoral process, and pledged to work with the party’s structures to strengthen the NPP’s position in Greater Accra ahead of the 2028 elections.
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