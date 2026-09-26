LSN engages Bawumia on youth empowerment, NPP reorganisation ahead of 2028

Audio By Carbonatix
The Law Students’ Network (LSN) has paid a courtesy call on New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the party begins efforts to reorganise its structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.
The delegation, led by LSN Convenor AK Gyasi, comprised current executives, aspirants for various positions within the Network and other members.
Dr Bawumia was joined by senior NPP members, including former Majority and Minority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and former Lawra MP Anthony Abayifaa Karbo.
Discussions focused on strengthening relations between the LSN and the NPP, internal party unity, youth empowerment and strategies to rebuild the party ahead of the next general election.
Dr Bawumia disclosed that the party had begun work on its next manifesto, drawing lessons from its performance in the 2024 elections, while also indicating plans to continue engaging young professionals to strengthen the party’s structures.
On professional development, Dr Bawumia committed to engaging the NPP’s Legal Directorate on opportunities for pupillage and internship placements for qualified LSN members.
He also expressed support for the Network’s scholarship initiative for law students facing financial challenges.
The LSN expressed appreciation for the engagement and reaffirmed its willingness to contribute to the party’s reorganisation and mobilisation efforts ahead of 2028.
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