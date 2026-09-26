National

LSN engages Bawumia on youth empowerment, NPP reorganisation ahead of 2028

Source: MyJoyOnline   
  26 September 2026 1:50am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Law Students’ Network (LSN) has paid a courtesy call on New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the party begins efforts to reorganise its structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The delegation, led by LSN Convenor AK Gyasi, comprised current executives, aspirants for various positions within the Network and other members.

Dr Bawumia was joined by senior NPP members, including former Majority and Minority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and former Lawra MP Anthony Abayifaa Karbo.

Discussions focused on strengthening relations between the LSN and the NPP, internal party unity, youth empowerment and strategies to rebuild the party ahead of the next general election.

Dr Bawumia disclosed that the party had begun work on its next manifesto, drawing lessons from its performance in the 2024 elections, while also indicating plans to continue engaging young professionals to strengthen the party’s structures.

On professional development, Dr Bawumia committed to engaging the NPP’s Legal Directorate on opportunities for pupillage and internship placements for qualified LSN members.

He also expressed support for the Network’s scholarship initiative for law students facing financial challenges.

The LSN expressed appreciation for the engagement and reaffirmed its willingness to contribute to the party’s reorganisation and mobilisation efforts ahead of 2028.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group