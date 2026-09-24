‘Ghana needs Bawumia’s intellect at this point’ – Kow Essuman

Former legal counsel to former President Nana Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, has praised former Vice President and NPP 2028 presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, saying Ghana needs his intellectual capacity to address the country’s current challenges.

Mr Essuman made the comments on Tuesday when he met with some NPP party faithful as part of his engagement with members of the party in the Ablekuma West constituency, where he is seeking to become the party’s Parliamentary Candidate.

“God has blessed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with intelligence and where Ghana currently is, we need his intellect,” Mr Essuman told the party faithful, highlighting what he considers Dr Bawumia’s intellectual strengths and experience in national affairs.

Dr Bawumia, a former Vice President, is the NPP’s 2028 presidential candidate.

Mr Essuman, meanwhile, is seeking the party’s parliamentary ticket for Ablekuma West, a constituency the NPP lost to the NDC in the 2024 general election.

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