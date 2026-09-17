Bawumia engages traders over high import duties, demurrage and access to credit

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2028 presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has engaged traders, importers and other business operators as part of his ongoing policy dialogue series.
The meeting with the Trade Advocacy Group focused on some of the difficulties confronting businesses, including what the group described as high and arbitrary import duties, rising demurrage charges, expensive shop rentals and high taxes.
Access to credit also emerged as one of the concerns raised by the association, with discussions centred on how policy interventions could ease the financial pressures facing traders and create a more conducive environment for businesses to operate.
The engagement comes amid broader concerns from importers over rising costs and delays within Ghana’s port system.
The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana recently warned that persistent congestion and delays could increase storage and demurrage costs and affect the competitiveness of Ghana’s trade gateway.
Dr Bawumia said the discussions were aimed at identifying practical policy measures that could make it easier for businesses to operate, expand their activities and create employment opportunities.
He said the broader objective was to position Ghana as a trade hub in the sub-region while improving the conditions under which traders and businesses operate.
The former Vice President expressed appreciation to the Trade Advocacy Group for participating in the engagement and for the proposals presented during the discussions.
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