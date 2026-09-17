David Adadevoh appointed Editor of the Ghanaian Times

David Adadevoh

Mr.David Adadevoh has been appointed Editor of the Ghanaian Times, effective today, bringing to the position more than 18 years of experience in journalism, newsroom management, communications and coverage of major national events.

Mr Adadevoh, who has risen through virtually every major editorial position in the Ghanaian Times newsroom, has built a career around news gathering, in-depth reporting, editorial leadership and the production of high-quality content under demanding deadlines.

His appointment marks another step in a career that began at the New Times Corporation in 2007 as a reporter.

Over the years, he progressed through the ranks, serving as Senior Reporter, Chief Reporter, Business Editor and Deputy Editor.

In February 2026, Mr Adadevoh assumed the position of Acting Editor of the Ghanaian Times, providing overall leadership and strategic direction for the newsroom.

In that capacity, he has overseen the newspaper’s editorial processes, set the editorial agenda, supervised the various desks and approved major stories, headlines and layouts.

He has also represented the newspaper at high-level engagements, upholding editorial ethics and advised management on matters relating to the publication of the newspaper.

Mr Adadevoh’s professional development has included specialised training in financial and economic journalism at the International Institute of Journalism in Germany in 2007, as well as e-learning training in financial and economic reporting.

In 2010, he attended the Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States.

That same year, he was selected by the United States Government to participate in the International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) in the United States, a prestigious professional exchange programme for emerging leaders.

Three years later, he was adjudged runner-up for the Young Promising Journalist of the Year award by the Ghana Journalists Association.

Academically, Mr Adadevoh holds a Master of Arts degree in Public Affairs from the University of Ghana, a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the University of Professional Studies, Accra, and a Diploma in Communications Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

He is a product of Keta Secondary School.

A member of the Ghana Journalists Association and the United States Ghana Alumni Association, Mr Adadevoh combines extensive newsroom experience with academic training in public affairs, marketing and communications.

His appointment as Editor of the Ghanaian Times comes after nearly two decades of service to the New Times Corporation an experience spanning reporting, specialised business journalism, political coverage, newsroom coordination and editorial leadership.

Mr Adadevoh brings to the role a deep understanding of the newspaper’s newsroom operations and a career shaped by reporting, editing, leadership, professional development and a sustained commitment to journalism.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.