Today’s front pages: Thursday, September 17, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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Trump threatens ‘serious tariffs’ on EU over proposal to make Canada ‘associate member’
3 minutes
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Bawumia engages traders over high import duties, demurrage and access to credit
6 minutes
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Black Maidens are not owed any per diems or bonuses – Sports Minister
14 minutes
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Abducted South African journalist found dead with gunshot wounds
27 minutes
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New Road Traffic Regulations L.I. 2519 — The full list of offences that could send many drivers to jail
35 minutes
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David Adadevoh appointed Editor of the Ghanaian Times
38 minutes
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Sudan gold mine collapse kills at least 82 people, with many more missing
45 minutes
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Olympic champion rewards 17-year-old Aderemi after stunning 50.95s run
52 minutes
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Ghana names 13-athlete contingent for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics
1 hour
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Outstanding challenges in school placement will be addressed before schools reopen – Education Minister
3 hours
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Akufo-Addo to attend NPP National Delegates Conference as party begins rebuilding process
3 hours
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Today’s front pages: Thursday, September 17, 2026
3 hours
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GRA questions GH¢79.65m Servestar Minwax claim, seeks independent audit
3 hours
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PROTOA sets September 21 for indefinite strike over rising transport costs
3 hours
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Ghana targets 400,000 tonnes of tomatoes, 600,000 jobs under new self-sufficiency drive
3 hours