Today’s front pages: Monday, September 7, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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“Antoine Semenyo can play nine” – Maresca backs Semenyo to deputise for Haaland
7 minutes
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Semenyo becomes second Ghanaian to hit 50 Premier League goal contributions
8 minutes
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King makes clear Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals
10 minutes
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Former GPHA Director-General Edward K. Osei receives Honorary Doctorate, Excellence Award
12 minutes
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Beres Owusu named Man of the Match after impressive Grazer AK display
18 minutes
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29 Players to commence Black Starlets preparations ahead of 2026 WAFU U-17 Championship
29 minutes
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U-20 Women’s World Cup: Sampson demands response after ‘cheap’ goals cost Ghana
34 minutes
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Ghana had no budget for South Africa evacuation but had to act – Ablakwa
34 minutes
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Here’s the breakdown of the GH¢49.7m spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa
42 minutes
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GIGS commends Armed Forces for Accra-Kumasi Expressway progress
43 minutes
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Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers & Planners contributed GH¢16m as gov’t spent GH¢33.72m on SA evacuation
57 minutes
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Errand boy linked to murder of Dr Jesse Amuah, wife deported from Dubai
1 hour
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New cost-sharing model for Digital TV broadcasters to take effect in 2027
2 hours
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Poor English, Maths performance shows Ghana’s literacy crisis – Dr Peter Anti
2 hours
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Xenophobic attacks: 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa – Ablakwa
2 hours