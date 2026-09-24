Today’s front pages: Thursday, September 24, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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AFCON 2027Q: ‘Our goals are clear’ – Carlos Queiroz on qualification
4 seconds
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Use legal means to achieve legal ends – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on MP’s attempted arrest
2 minutes
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Government pledges support for fashion industry through skills, technology and market access
9 minutes
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Gender Minister joins First Lady at OAFLAD summit as Ghana pushes stronger support for women, children
10 minutes
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Black Queens defender Susan Ama Duah signs for Mexican side Tigres
11 minutes
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Carlos Queiroz’s real test begins as Ghana face Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké
11 minutes
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Social Audit Committee monitoring helping improve development projects in Tano North – Mehoso CEO
14 minutes
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IFC, LMI Holdings expand partnership to power Ghana’s industrial growth
25 minutes
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Ashanti Regional Police arrest two foreign nationals over alleged kidnapping and murder of Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Toure
26 minutes
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Rein in NIB over attempted arrest of Baffour Awuah – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
28 minutes
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Black Queens captain Portia Boakye joins Mexico’s UNAM Pumas
38 minutes
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Attempted arrest of Baffour Awuah was unjustified and dangerous – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
38 minutes
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La Shikitele Nii Adjei Koofeh IV denies responsibility for Laboma Beach Resort demolition
44 minutes
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Sentuo Oil Refinery urges government to price Ghana’s local crude oil in cedis
51 minutes
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GNFS honours two officers for rescue efforts during Sogakope floods
53 minutes