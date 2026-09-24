Football

PHOTOS: Black Stars train at Stade de la Paix ahead of Cote d’Ivoire clash

Source: GFA  
  24 September 2026 7:47am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Black Stars held their official training at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier against Cote d'Ivoire.

The team, which arrived in Bouake earlier in the day from Accra, took to the pitch at 7pm for a feel of the match venue.

Head Coach and his technical team took the players through tactical drills and other routines as they put final touches to preparations for the crucial opener.

All 23 players who made the trip took part in the session, which lasted for just over an hour under floodlights at the Stade de la Paix — one of the venues for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana will face the Elephants on Thursday in what promises to be a highly competitive Group C opener as both sides begin their journey towards qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Below are photos from the training session:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group