PHOTOS: Black Stars train at Stade de la Paix ahead of Cote d’Ivoire clash

The Black Stars held their official training at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier against Cote d'Ivoire.

The team, which arrived in Bouake earlier in the day from Accra, took to the pitch at 7pm for a feel of the match venue.

Head Coach and his technical team took the players through tactical drills and other routines as they put final touches to preparations for the crucial opener.

All 23 players who made the trip took part in the session, which lasted for just over an hour under floodlights at the Stade de la Paix — one of the venues for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana will face the Elephants on Thursday in what promises to be a highly competitive Group C opener as both sides begin their journey towards qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Below are photos from the training session:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.