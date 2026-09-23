AFCON 2027Q: Black Stars to depart Accra for Bouaké ahead of Ivory Coast clash

The Black Stars will depart Accra for Cote d'Ivoire Wednesday morning ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier against the Elephants.

Ghana will travel to Bouake for the crucial encounter, which is scheduled for Thursday, September 2024, 2026.

The team has been in camp in Accra since Monday, holding intensive training sessions at the Accra Sports Stadium. Eighteen players took part in Tuesday's training as part of preparations for the trip.

The technical team is expected to hold a final training session on in Bouake on Wednesday before the game on Thursday.

Ghana is paired in Group C of the qualifiers alongside Cote D'Ivoire, The Gambia and Somalia and will be aiming for a positive result against the hosts to boost qualification chances.

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