Ghanaian pastor, Rev Emmanuel Boakye-Danquah on the run over alleged counterfeit currency syndicate

The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) says Ghanaian pastor Rev. Emmanuel Boakye-Danquah is at large after a nationwide crackdown on criminal syndicates allegedly involved in the large-scale production, possession and distribution of counterfeit Ghanaian and foreign currencies.

Rev. Boakye-Danquah was named by the Secretariat as a suspect in one of four major counterfeit currency printing hubs dismantled during six coordinated operations conducted between June 12 and July 24, 2026.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 22, the NSCS said the operations, carried out with security and intelligence agencies, followed months of covert intelligence gathering and targeted networks operating across the Greater Accra Region and surrounding districts.

The crackdown resulted in the arrest of 16 suspects and the seizure of four counterfeit currency printing machines, six vehicles, two motorcycles, and large quantities of finished counterfeit notes and unprocessed currency coupons.

Read Also: National Security arrests 16 and seizes millions in counterfeit currency and printing equipment

Pastor named in operation targeting religious facility

According to the NSCS, a June 29 operation targeted an office facility at Lashibi and Klagon, leading to the arrest of five people and the recovery of printing equipment.

Follow-up intelligence reportedly led investigators to the headquarters of a religious facility in Klagon, where administrative offices and residential quarters were allegedly being used as a production and storage site for counterfeit currency.

One printing machine and two operational vehicles were seized during the operation.

The Secretariat also reported the seizure of US$5,287,900, CFA 623,530,000 and GH¢7,129,000 in counterfeit coupons.

Rev. Emmanuel Boakye-Danquah was named as being at large in connection with the operation.

The NSCS said intelligence analysis of the dismantled networks showed that some syndicates allegedly exploited churches and administrative premises of religious organisations to conceal their activities.

Such premises, it said, allegedly reduced suspicion around the presence of printing equipment and provided space for storing materials.

Millions in counterfeit notes and coupons seized

The operations yielded US$543,000, GH¢196,600 and CFA 60,000 in finished counterfeit notes.

Security agencies also seized unprocessed coupons allegedly intended for further printing, with a reported value of US$5,293,500, GH¢19,553,700 and CFA 623,550,000.

The 16 suspects, together with physical and digital exhibits, have been transferred to the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) for forensic examination and further legal processes.

The NSCS said case dockets had been completed and submitted to the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, while prosecution proceedings are ongoing at the Accra High Court, General Jurisdiction.

It also said all 16 arrested suspects had been formally remanded into state custody.

How the operations unfolded

The first raid took place on June 12 at Amuzu, a suburb of Kasoa, where operatives targeted a residential compound allegedly operating under the cover of a traditional spiritual centre.

One suspect, Nana Nyarko Derrick Dapaah, was arrested. A printing machine, fake gold bars, five mobile phones and assorted counterfeit notes and coupons were seized.

A second operation targeted what the NSCS described as a transnational criminal cell allegedly transporting high-grade foreign counterfeit currency between commercial centres in unregistered vehicles.

Seven suspects — three Ghanaians and four foreign nationals — were arrested. Three unregistered vehicles and US$65,900 in counterfeit notes were also seized.

On July 9, security operatives intercepted a commercial dispatch rider near the Lakeside Shell Filling Station who was allegedly transporting pre-packaged counterfeit currency to buyers.

Issah Ibrahim was arrested, while Adamu Haruna was listed as being at large.

Five boxes containing counterfeit GH¢200 notes, with an estimated face value of GH¢12,421,600, were seized, along with two registered motorcycles.

In another operation, Solomon Acheampong, 54, was arrested at what the NSCS described as a regional distribution point. Amankwah Bismark was identified as a suspected kingpin who remains at large.

A white Toyota Corolla, three mobile phones, GH¢500 in genuine currency and assorted counterfeit coupons were seized.

The final operation, on July 24, targeted a hotel facility at Achimota Mile 7, where Osman Iddrisu, 50, described by the NSCS as a key technical operator, was arrested with mobile printing equipment.

A subsequent search of his residence at Amasaman uncovered what investigators described as a fully equipped secondary printing facility.

Two printing machines and quantities of counterfeit notes and coupons were seized.

Security agencies pursue other suspects

The NSCS said the syndicates operated through structured networks involving alleged transnational facilitators, technical printing operators and commercial couriers who used motorcycles to distribute counterfeit currency.

It said the seizure of millions of finished notes and unprocessed coupons, together with four printing machines capable of producing large volumes, had prevented what it described as a potential threat to monetary stability.

According to the Secretariat, widespread circulation of counterfeit currency could contribute to artificial inflation, exchange-rate distortions and disruption to the financial sector.

Special intelligence teams remain deployed to locate and arrest other suspects identified during the investigations.

State prosecutors have also begun legal processes seeking the forfeiture of vehicles, printing equipment and mobile devices allegedly used in the operations.

The NSCS has urged financial institutions, property owners and administrators of religious facilities to exercise greater due diligence over activities conducted on their premises.

It also called on the public to report suspicious high-volume printing activities, particularly at unusual hours, as well as unusual foreign currency transactions, to the nearest security agency.

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