Ghana’s economic revival: Turning financial stability into economic prosperity

Prof Samuel Lartey

Ghana is entering a new phase of economic possibility. After years of macroeconomic pressures, high inflation, exchange rate instability, elevated interest rates and financial sector stress, the economic environment in 2026 is showing important signs of repair. Economic growth has strengthened, inflation has fallen sharply, monetary conditions have improved, and the banking sector is expanding its lending to the private sector.

The Ghana Statistical Service reports that real Gross Domestic Product grew by 6.0 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, while inflation stood at 5.0 per cent in August 2026. The Bank of Ghana has also maintained the Monetary Policy Rate at 14.0 per cent following its July 2026 Monetary Policy Committee meeting, a dramatic improvement from the much higher policy rates recorded during the recent period of economic instability.

Yet beneath this encouraging picture lies a critical challenge. Ghanaian banks wrote off GH¢l.23 billion in loan losses and depreciation in the first half of 2026, up about 37.8 per cent from the GH¢93.0 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

At the same time, the banking sector's Non-Performing Loan ratio declined from 23.1 per cent in June 2025 to 16.1 per cent in June 2026. When fully provisioned loans are excluded, the adjusted NPL ratio fell from

8.5 per cent to 4.6 per cent.

The message is therefore more complex than either optimism or alarm. Ghana's financial system is strengthening, but credit quality remains a crucial test of whether macroeconomic stability can translate into sustainable prosperity.

Stronger banking sector

The latest banking data presents an important paradox. On one hand, credit is expanding rapidly. Gross loans and advances increased by 39.4 per cent year on year to GH¢124.3 billion at the end of June 2026, compared with growth of only 5.5 per cent a year earlier. Credit to private enterprises and households increased by 39.6 per cent to GH¢119.1 billion. This is potentially transformational.

The challenge is ensuring that expanding credit produces economic value rather than creating another cycle of indebtedness.

The improvement in NPL ratios is significant.

The headline NPL ratio has fallen by 7 percentage points, equivalent to a relative reduction of approximately 30.3 per cent. The adjusted ratio has fallen by 3.9 percentage points, representing a relative improvement of approximately 45.9 per cent.

Why are loans becoming delinquent?

Loan delinquency rarely has one cause. It is normally the result of a combination of borrower behaviour, business weakness, market conditions, credit underwriting and broader economic shocks.

Weak business cash flow:

A profitable business on paper can still default if customers delay payments, inventories remain unsold or operating expenses rise faster than revenues. Poor financial planning

Some borrowers take loans without sufficiently analysing repayment capacity, working capital cycles and interest costs. Diversion of borrowed funds:

Credit intended for productive investment can be redirected towards consumption, unrelated businesses, personal expenses or speculative activities. Market instability:

Exchange rate movements, changing commodity prices, imported inflation and unpredictable demand can undermine businesses that operate with thin margins. High operating costs:

Energy, transport, logistics, rent, wages and input costs can erode cash flows and leave borrowers unable to service debt. Weak corporate governance:

Poor accounting systems, inadequate internal controls, related party transactions and weak oversight can turn otherwise viable enterprises into credit risks. Household financial pressure:

Families may borrow to finance education, housing, medical expenses, food, transportation and other essential needs, sometimes accumulating multiple obligations without adequate income growth. Legacy economic shocks:

Some current NPLs originated during periods of severe inflation, exchange rate depreciation, high interest rates and economic uncertainty. Improving macroeconomic conditions do not immediately erase those historical liabilities.

The cure is not simply more lending

The answer to Ghana's credit problem is not to discourage banks from lending. It is to improve the quality of lending.

The Bank of Ghana's recent data is encouraging because credit growth is returning strongly to the private sector. This can strengthen economic activity through the familiar financial intermediation channel.

However, credit expansion without adequate risk assessment can eventually become a threat to financial stability. Banks must therefore distinguish between credit demand and creditworthiness.

A borrower wanting GH¢5 million is not necessarily a borrower capable of productively deploying and repaying GH¢5 million.

Financial discipline

Ghana's improving economic environment creates an opportunity for a new culture of financial discipline.

For households, financial discipline should involve five practical principles.

Borrow according to repayment capacity: The size of a loan should be determined by sustainable income rather than the maximum amount a lender is willing to provide. Separate needs from wants: Credit for productive assets, education or business expansion should be treated differently from borrowing for discretionary consumption. Build emergency reserves: Households should gradually create savings that can cover unexpected income interruptions or major expenses. Track all obligations: Individuals should maintain a simple debt register covering principal, interest, maturity dates, instalments and penalties. Seek restructuring early: A borrower experiencing genuine temporary difficulty should engage the lender before the account becomes seriously delinquent.

Credit: Graphic Business

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.