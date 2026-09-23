At least 11 dead in mass shooting at house party in South Africa

Audio By Carbonatix
At least 11 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a house party in South Africa.
Three men were said to have entered and opened fire at a property in KwaMakhutha, situated around 19 miles (30km) south of the city of Durban on the east coast, on Tuesday night.
One of the victims was a woman who was believed to be pregnant, police said in a statement. Three other people were wounded.
Police said they were searching for the suspects and no arrests had been made.
The South African Police Service said: "Information available at this stage suggests that 13 men and one woman, who is believed to be pregnant, were reportedly having a party inside a house when three men arrived and opened fire on them.
"Ten victims, including the woman, died at the scene, and four were taken to hospital, where one of them succumbed to gunshot injuries."
The motive for the shooting is not clear, but police said some of the people at the house were known to them as part of investigations into criminal activity.
Police said they were unable to give out more information on those investigations.
"Although the motive of the shooting cannot be confirmed yet, a feud between rival groupings cannot be ruled out," police said.
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