South Africa’s president booked off from public engagements over ill health

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been booked off from public engagements due to ill health, on the advice of his medical team, his office said on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa, 73, returned to South Africa on Monday after attending the BRICS leaders' summit ​in India and was advised to rest and ​recover, his office said in a statement.

The ⁠statement said Ramaphosa had asked cabinet ministers to ​represent him at scheduled public events where possible, without ​saying how long his absence might last.

South Africa's deputy president, Paul Mashatile, is also resting on the advice of his ​doctors after a medical procedure.

Foreign affairs minister Ronald ​Lamola will lead South Africa's delegation to this year's United Nations ‌General ⁠Assembly in Ramaphosa's absence, the South African Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Lamola will arrive in the U.S. at a time of renewed diplomatic tensions after the U.S. imposed ​visa restrictions on ​some South ⁠Africans over what it called race-based discrimination.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has made ​false claims that South Africa's white Afrikaner ​minority ⁠is being persecuted.

South Africa rejects that, saying there is no evidence of discrimination against whites and that ⁠it has ​a right to put in ​place policies to address the legacy of centuries of racial injustice.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.