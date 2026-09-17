South Africa’s president booked off from public engagements over ill health

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South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been booked off from public engagements due to ill health, on the advice of his medical team, his office said on Wednesday.
- Ramaphosa, 73, returned to South Africa on Monday after attending the BRICS leaders' summit in India and was advised to rest and recover, his office said in a statement.
- The statement said Ramaphosa had asked cabinet ministers to represent him at scheduled public events where possible, without saying how long his absence might last.
- South Africa's deputy president, Paul Mashatile, is also resting on the advice of his doctors after a medical procedure.
- Foreign affairs minister Ronald Lamola will lead South Africa's delegation to this year's United Nations General Assembly in Ramaphosa's absence, the South African Broadcasting Corporation reported.
- Lamola will arrive in the U.S. at a time of renewed diplomatic tensions after the U.S. imposed visa restrictions on some South Africans over what it called race-based discrimination.
- U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has made false claims that South Africa's white Afrikaner minority is being persecuted.
- South Africa rejects that, saying there is no evidence of discrimination against whites and that it has a right to put in place policies to address the legacy of centuries of racial injustice.
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