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High Commission sends caution to Ghanaians in South Africa ahead of planned protests

Source: Adomonline  
  30 September 2026 2:42pm
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The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria has advised Ghanaian nationals in South Africa to exercise caution ahead of planned protests scheduled for Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The demonstrations are reportedly linked to the March and March movement and other groups campaigning against undocumented immigration.

In a public advisory, the High Commission said the planned protests could affect parts of the country, particularly central business districts in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces.

Ghanaians living in or visiting areas where demonstrations are expected have been urged to avoid protest gatherings, marches and areas where confrontations could occur, even if the demonstrations initially appear peaceful.

The High Commission has also advised nationals to limit non-essential movement on the day, particularly around central business districts, transport hubs, taxi ranks, major intersections and other locations where large crowds may gather.

It warned that the protests could result in road blockages, disruptions to public transport and sudden changes in the security situation, urging those undertaking essential journeys to plan ahead and allow additional travel time.

Ghanaians have further been cautioned against engaging protesters or getting involved in arguments or confrontations over immigration and related political issues.

The mission also encouraged nationals to ensure their passports, permits, visas and other relevant immigration documents are valid and readily accessible where applicable.

It urged Ghanaians to keep their phones fully charged, maintain contact with family members and community leaders, and ensure they have essential food, medication and other basic necessities, particularly for children, elderly persons and people with medical conditions.

The High Commission called on Ghanaians to follow instructions from the South African Police Service and other authorised security agencies and to rely on official and credible sources for information.

It also cautioned against sharing unverified social media messages, videos and voice notes that could create unnecessary fear or panic.

The mission called on Ghanaian nationals to remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding while taking reasonable precautions to protect themselves and their families.

It stressed that the welfare and safety of Ghanaian nationals remain a priority of the High Commission.

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