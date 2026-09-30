Report flags potential money laundering, terrorist financing risks among Ghana’s NGOs

The Global Organised Crime Index has identified non-profit organisations in Ghana as presenting potential risks for money laundering and terrorist financing, amid gaps in the enforcement of financial crime laws.

“Non-profit organisations and cash-based operations from designated businesses and professions pose risks for money laundering and terrorist financing,” the report disclosed.

The finding highlights a potential risk within the sector rather than establishing that non-governmental organisations generally engage in criminal activity. The supplied extract does not name any organisation or describe a specific case involving an NGO.

The findings were funded in part by a grant from the United States Department of State.

According to the US Department of State, the opinions, findings and conclusions stated in the report are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the United States Department of State.

The assessment comes amid concerns that efforts to strengthen Ghana’s anti-money laundering framework have not been matched by effective enforcement.

“While the government has tried to strengthen anti-money laundering (AML) laws, there are substantial gaps in enforcement,” the report notes.

It also identifies shortages of specialist personnel needed to investigate and prosecute financial crimes.

“However, Ghana faces challenges with low numbers of investigators and prosecutors trained in AML, as well as the absence of certified financial crime investigators specialised in asset forfeiture,” it states.

Beyond non-profit organisations, the report flags cash-based business operations as another area of exposure. It also notes that criminals increasingly use bitcoin, gift cards and other digital exchanges to launder money.

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