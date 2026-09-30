Samuel Kojo Brace declares intention to contest NPP parliamentary primary in Ahanta West

Broadcast journalist and community advocate Samuel Kojo Brace, popularly known as Ahanta Pele, has declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Ahanta West Constituency ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Mr Brace made his intention known at a press conference, bringing an end to months of speculation about his political future. He is expected to formally submit his nomination when the NPP opens the process for the parliamentary primaries.

His entry into the race follows a series of community engagements in Ahanta West, including the “Walk with Ahanta Pele” health and fitness event held in Agona Nkwanta in September.

The event attracted residents and participants from other parts of the country, as well as members of the NPP Ahanta West Constituency executive.

Explaining his decision, Mr Brace said his political ambition had been shaped by more than a decade of community engagement and service to the people of Ahanta West.

He said individuals from different political backgrounds, including members of the NDC, CPP and politically unaffiliated residents, had encouraged him to consider entering politics.

According to him, the message from those individuals was that his longstanding commitment to the development of Ahanta West should take precedence over partisan considerations.

Mr Brace also linked his political motivation to his experience as a student leader at the University of Cape Coast, where he served two terms as president of the Ahanta Students Association.

He recalled that poverty was a recurring concern among students and said his administration established a fund to support students who were unable to pay their school fees.

He said the experience exposed him to the challenges faced by ordinary people and strengthened his conviction that poverty reduction should be central to his public service agenda.

Mr Brace said he was proud to belong to the NPP and described the party's contribution to Ghana's development as significant.

He cited policies including free maternal healthcare and the Free Senior High School programme as interventions whose impact, in his view, remains unmatched.

“I am proud to belong to the NPP and I would work with other NPP members and supporters across the country as part of efforts towards the party’s 2028 campaign,” he said.

He also expressed support for the party's flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, citing initiatives including the Gold-for-Oil programme and the domestic gold purchase programme.

Mr Brace has previously identified entrepreneurship, job creation and improved representation as areas he would prioritise if given the opportunity to represent the constituency in Parliament.

He said his campaign would draw on his experience in journalism and community advocacy, as he seeks the NPP's nomination for the Ahanta West parliamentary seat.

His declaration now places him among those seeking the party's parliamentary nomination in the constituency. The eventual winner of the NPP primary would represent the party in the 2028 general election.

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