Rights groups hit as Burkina Faso junta orders mass dissolution of 118 NGOs

Burkina Faso's military ruler Capt Ibrahim Traoré

The military government of Burkina Faso has significantly intensified its campaign against civil society by ordering the dissolution of 118 non-governmental organisations and associations. This move targets numerous groups dedicated to human rights defence. The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Mobility announced the decision on April 15, 2026. Authorities cited a July 2025 law regarding freedom of association as the legal basis. However, the government provided no specific justification for the mass closure beyond vague references to noncompliance.

Systematic Erosion of Civic Space

This mass dissolution is part of a broader pattern of repression established after the military seized power in September 2022. Under the leadership of Ibrahim Traore, the junta has consistently targeted independent media and peaceful dissent. The authorities have suspended or expelled dozens of international organisations and media outlets. Critics argue these measures silence dissent under the guise of national security. Burkina Faso currently battles insurgent groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

Legal Controversy and Administrative Barriers

The July 2025 law expanded government control over the nonprofit sector to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. This legislation imposes burdensome requirements on humanitarian work. International organisations must now appoint Burkinabè nationals to leadership positions. This creates personal risks for those individuals. Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, noted the legal inconsistency of the current crackdown. “The military government’s action, if based on alleged noncompliance with the 2025 law, appears legally questionable since the required time frame has not yet ended,” she stated.

International Outcry and Constitutional Concerns

Human rights advocates describe the dissolution as a "flagrant attack" on fundamental rights. Ousmane Diallo, a senior researcher for Amnesty International, emphasised the domestic and international implications. “Dissolving NGOs and associations is at odds with the constitution of Burkina Faso, which guarantees freedom of association and union. The various constitutional amendments have never questioned this principle,” Diallo said. He added that the move is “entirely inconsistent and incompatible with Burkina Faso’s international human rights obligations, including under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which it is a state party.” Amnesty International warned that this is a broader effort to silence civil society through intimidation and arbitrary detention. Diallo further noted, “Authorities must immediately rescind this decision and allow them to freely carry out their work without fear of reprisals.”

Financial Surveillance and Civil Liberty Restrictions

The junta has implemented several structural changes to monitor civic activity. In November 2025, a decree forced all NGOs to move their funds to a state-controlled bank within the National Treasury. This transition facilitates financial surveillance and the potential freezing of assets. Additionally, the government recently dissolved all political parties in January 2026. Captain Ibrahim Traore has reportedly told citizens they must “forget about” democracy for the time being. These actions reinforce a climate of fear that cripples independent civic activity.

Targeting Individuals and Humanitarian Workers

Repression extends beyond organisations to individual activists and journalists. Authorities have detained more than 70 humanitarian workers since 2022. Security forces have used an April 2023 “general mobilisation” decree to forcibly conscript critics into military service. High-ranking international officials have also been targeted. In August 2025, the government expelled the top United Nations representative, Carol Flore-Smereczniak, after a report detailed violations against children. Binta Sidibé Gascon, President of Observatoire KISAL, summarised the situation: “The mass dissolution of civil society groups is the Burkina Faso junta’s latest effort to silence dissent and avoid scrutiny of its grim human rights record,” she said. “The decision reinforces a climate of fear that is crippling independent civic activity.”

Regional Implications for West African Stability

The ongoing political transition in Ouagadougou, originally set to end in July 2024 but now extended by five years, presents a complex challenge for the West African sub-region. For neighbours like Ghana and members of the African Union, the shrinking of civic space in Burkina Faso signals a deepening departure from the democratic norms established by regional protocols. As the junta characterises NGOs as “imperialist labs,” the move risks isolating the country further from international developmental partners and regional safety networks.

Implications for Rule of Law

The sudden closure of groups like Action by Christians Against Torture (ACAT) and the Burkinabè Coalition for Women’s Rights (CBDF) marks a significant blow to the rule of law. International law requires that restrictions on association be necessary and proportionate. Drissa Traoré, FIDH Secretary General, emphasised the necessity of these groups. “A strong and independent civil society acts as a safeguard against abuses of power and amplifies the voices of marginalised communities,” he said. “The Burkinabè authorities should enable civil society groups to work freely and uphold the fundamental rights and liberties of everyone in Burkina Faso.”

The balance between state sovereignty and the protection of universal human rights remains at the centre of this crisis. While the military government maintains that these administrative measures are essential for national security and the fight against terrorism, the international community continues to argue that security cannot be achieved by dismantling the institutions that protect the citizenry. As Burkina Faso navigates its extended transition, the fate of its 118 dissolved organisations will serve as a bellwether for the future of civil liberties across the Sahel.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.