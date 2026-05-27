DR Congo appeals to FIFA for World Cup ticket refunds amid Ebola travel restrictions 

A diplomatic and logistical crisis triggered by a sudden regional Ebola outbreak is threatening to overshadow a historic sporting milestone for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Leopards are returning to football's biggest stage for the first time since 1974. However, a public health emergency declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on May 16 is threatening to stop supporters from travelling to the United States for the FIFA World Cup.

Officials state that there have been more than 900 suspected cases of Ebola in central and East Africa, and 223 suspected deaths, since the outbreak was declared. The vast majority of those cases and fatalities have occurred in the DR Congo.

In response, the US embassy in the capital city of Kinshasa has suspended visa services. While the WHO has not advised on imposing travel restrictions, the US has barred entry from non-Americans who have been in the DR Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan in the previous 21 days.

The Financial Toll on Fans

The travel ban has left Congolese fans facing severe financial losses, prompting football officials to intervene.

The Democratic Republic of Congo have asked FIFA to refund the cost of 2026 World Cup tickets bought by fans who are now unable to enter the United States because of Ebola-related travel restrictions. The financial stakes are particularly high for these supporters. The US is hosting the World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, with tickets as much as seven times more expensive than the 2022 tournament in Qatar because of FIFA's dynamic pricing model.

Veron Mosengo-Omba, the president of DR Congo's football federation (Fecofa), explained the urgency of the situation to local media.

"We asked FIFA if it is possible to take this into consideration, because the tickets are a little bit expensive," Mosengo-Omba said. "They are punished because they cannot get [into the US] to see the World Cup to support their team. We don't want our supporters who love football, who love the World Cup, to lose everything."

Strict Guidelines and Alternative Routes

FIFA standard policy dictates that tickets are listed for resale or transferred to another individual rather than refunded, reserving the latter option for exceptional circumstances like match cancellations. In response to Fecofa's request, FIFA noted it "will look into it in due course."

The timing of the restrictions has forced immediate logistical decisions. The Leopards face Portugal in their Group K opener on June 17, meaning any fans travelling from DR Congo to watch the match in Houston must effectively depart the country on Tuesday to satisfy US entry restrictions.

As a result, fans are altering their itineraries. DR Congo's second group fixture against Colombia will take place in Guadalajara, and the bulk of Congolese fans are now expected to redirect their travel plans to Mexico. With their final match against Uzbekistan back in the US in Atlanta, supporters will be hoping the side can finish second in the group to secure a last-32 tie in Toronto, Canada.

Despite the fan lockout, the team itself remains unaffected by the US entry restrictions. All 26 players in Sebastien Desabre's squad, and most of the technical staff, are based outside of the country. Team officials who are from DR Congo have already left the country to meet the 21-day quarantine requirement. The Leopards did have to cancel a pre-tournament training camp in Kinshasa and are assembling in Belgium for friendlies before heading to their base in Texas.

FIFA told the BBC it is in "close communication" with Fecofa, World Cup host governments, and relevant health agencies to ensure medical and security compliance.

A Footballing Resurrection

DR Congo holds pride of place as the first sub-Saharan country to compete at the World Cup, featuring in 1974 when it was called Zaire. For Mosengo-Omba, their return after a 52-year absence represents more than just sport.

"This is the resurrection of football in this country," he declared. "People forget their problems now that they are following the Leopards. The team need to go to the second round."

Mosengo-Omba was elected Fecofa president this month after stepping down from his role as the secretary general of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). He departed in March following the fallout from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final, having previously been criticised for staying in office past CAF's mandatory retirement age of 63.

The Fecofa president, who was previously chief member associations officer at FIFA, expressed optimism for the future.

"With the new leaders, we bring the football of this country to a very high level," he said. "We are not saying that we will win the Afcon or World Cup, but we will build a solid foundation for the future."

Perceptions and Medical Realities

The diplomatic hurdle comes amid mounting global panic over yet another Ebola outbreak, with DR Congo at the epicentre of several outbreaks since the deadly virus was discovered in the 1970s. Mosengo-Omba, however, has warned that perceptions about the disease are causing unnecessary anxiety.

"Some people are thinking Ebola is genetic, it's a contamination," he stated. "It's ignorance about this disease. Okay, there's Ebola in DRC, in Ituri, in the rural parts. Because Congo is big, it's not because you are from DRC that you get Ebola immediately. The country in the world that knows how to fight this disease is the DRC because we have faced this many times. The world doesn't need to be afraid."

Medical realities present a complex challenge to this optimism. This latest outbreak has been caused by the rare Bundibugyo viral strain, which has not been seen for over a decade. With no vaccine currently available, it is harder to treat.

Furthermore, community distrust and armed conflict, which have displaced tens of thousands of people in the Eastern part of the DRC, have made it difficult for the outbreak to be contained. Now, these combined medical and geopolitical factors are threatening to overshadow a footballing moment decades in the making.

Continental Solidarity and Precedent

The situation resonates deeply across West Africa and the wider continent. Football fans in Ghana and neighbouring nations view these sweeping travel restrictions through a familiar lens. During past health crises, blanket travel bans heavily disrupted African trade, travel, and sport despite localised containment efforts.

The current crisis has already crossed borders into Uganda, heightening anxiety across sub-Saharan aviation networks. For Ghanaian and African sports enthusiasts, the steep cost of World Cup tickets, coupled with strict Western entry rules, highlights a structural inequality in global tournament access. West African football fans are closely watching how FIFA handles the refund petition, as the decision could set an important precedent for global sports ticketing policy during unexpected regional emergencies.

A Divided Global Game

The unfolding crisis highlights the friction between global security protocols and international sports. While Washington prioritises public health precautions against a rare and complex viral strain, Congolese fans face the sting of exclusion from a defining moment of national unity. As the Leopards prepare to take the pitch in Texas, their journey represents both a brilliant sporting rebirth and a stark reminder of the geographic and socioeconomic barriers that continue to divide the global game.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.