President Mahama announces road construction projects in Zongo communities

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that new road construction and rehabilitation projects will soon begin in Zongo communities across the country.

According to the President, the initiative forms part of his administration’s broader infrastructure development agenda aimed at improving living conditions in underserved communities.

Speaking during the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations in Accra on Wednesday, May 27, President Mahama disclosed that the exercise would commence in the Zongo communities in Koforidua before extending to other parts of the country.

"Very soon, construction and rehabilitation of roads and other infrastructure projects will begin in several Zongo communities across the country," he said.

"We are starting with the Koforidua Zongo area; the road network and similar projects will be replicated in other Zongo communities," he added.

He said the projects would help enhance accessibility and support socio-economic activities within the communities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.