NDC Accra Zongo Caucus calls for postponement of branch elections

Audio By Carbonatix
Ismail Ali Horoya, the Greater Accra Zongo Caucus Coordinator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on the National Executive Committee of the party to postpone the upcoming branch elections scheduled for May–June, 2026.
He said the appeal was in recognition of two significant events that would directly affect a substantial number of party members, particularly within Zongo communities and beyond.
These include the upcoming FIFA World Cup and the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage, both of which command deep attention, participation, and commitment from the members.
He said the World Cup remained a global event that engaged millions, including the party’s grassroots base, while the Hajj represented a sacred religious obligation for many Muslims within the NDC fraternity.
Mr Horoya said proceeding with the internal elections during this period risked low participation, reduced inclusiveness, and potential disenfranchisement of committed party members.
He emphasized that “the strength of the NDC lies in its unity, inclusivity, and fairness.”
“Ensuring that all members have the opportunity to fully participate in internal democratic processes is essential to maintaining party cohesion and legitimacy.”
He urged the leadership of the party to reschedule the branch elections to a more suitable period after these important events.
This will allow for broader participation, stronger engagement, and a more credible electoral process.
He said the caucus remained committed to the ideals of the party and looked forward to the leadership’s favorable consideration of this appeal.
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