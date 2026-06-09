Gomoa West NDC disowns Captain Smart over alleged parliamentary ambition Claims

The Gomoa West Constituency Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a strong clarification following media reports suggesting that media personality Captain Smart intends to contest the party’s parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2028 General Elections.

In a statement dated June 8, 2026, the Committee said it took notice of the public discussions and convened a meeting on Sunday, June 7, 2026, to address the matter and “place the following on record for the information of Party members, supporters, and the general public.”

The Committee stated that its official records do not recognise Captain Smart as a registered member of the party in the constituency.

It further stressed that “Mr Blessed Godsbrain Smart is not a legitimately registered member of the National Democratic Congress within the Gomoa West Constituency,” adding that he has not participated in any branch meetings or activities over the years, making it impossible to verify any formal association.

The statement also raised concerns about his past political associations, noting that he has publicly identified with both the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

While acknowledging the right of every citizen to choose their political affiliation, the Committee said “clarity and consistency in political identity remain important to maintaining the integrity of Party structures and processes.”

On the issue of internal elections, the Committee clarified that the NDC has not yet opened nominations for parliamentary primaries in any constituency.

It added that “discussions relating to prospective candidacies remain premature,” noting that the party is currently focused on supporting the government of John Dramani Mahama in delivering its mandate and consolidating governance gains.

The Gomoa West NDC further urged members and supporters to remain disciplined and avoid unnecessary speculation that could undermine unity.

It reaffirmed that the party remains “united, focused, and committed” to advancing its development agenda, while encouraging loyalty to party structures and collective efforts to strengthen its grassroots base ahead of future elections.

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