Opong-Fosu responds to calls for leadership role in NDC; says consultations are ongoing

Audio By Carbonatix
The chairman of Governing Board of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Akwasi Opong-Fosu has acknowledged growing calls from influential personalities and stakeholder groups within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) urging him to assume a leadership role.
In a press statement, he confirmed that over the past two months he has engaged in extensive consultations on repositioning the party for a reset agenda — one that reconnects with the grassroots, restores confidence in leadership, and inspires renewed hope among members and supporters.
The statement emphasized that stakeholders consistently highlighted the urgent need for leadership grounded in integrity, credibility, and inclusiveness.
According to the release, there was broad consensus that Mr Opong-Fosu possesses the qualities, experience, conviction, and institutional memory required to guide the NDC through this critical period. His longstanding service to the party and commitment to its founding ideals were cited as important assets.
Mr Opong-Fosu’s reflections in the press statement underscored his belief that any reset agenda must begin with a restoration of foundational values and principles, coupled with a renewal of mindset towards leadership – not only within the NDC but also across the broader national discourse on governance and development.
Mr Opong-Fosu’s credibility is anchored in a distinguished public service career spanning over four decades. Under Rawlings, he served as District Secretary/DCE from 1982-2000 and Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (2000-2001).
He also served under Prof Mills as acting Minister for Local Government and Rural Development during the Transition and later as Head of the Local Government Service. In addition, he also served under President Mahama as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, where he spearheaded Ghana’s decentralization reforms, and later as Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, advancing sustainable development policies.
He also represented Amenfi East Constituency in Parliament between 2013 and 2017.
Beyond Ghana, he has held continental leadership roles such as President of the Africa Union of Local Authorities and Chairman of the Africa, Caribbean, Pacific Local Government Platform, positioning him as a continental voice for decentralization and institutional strengthening.
His international engagements include representing Ghana at the United Nations, Crans Montana Forum, and Wall Street Economic Summit, where he advocated for sustainable development and investment-driven growth.
Currently, he serves as Board Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), steering Ghana’s investment agenda while also leading think tanks such as Africa Growth Solutions and the Africa Global Emergence Center.
His global recognition was further cemented in 2026 when he received the Exemplary Leadership Award in India, honoring his decades-long contribution to governance reform and inclusive economic transformation across Africa.
While humbled by the confidence expressed in him, Opong-Fosu stressed in the press statement that further consultations with key pillars and constituencies within the party are necessary before any final decision is made. A formal announcement will follow once these consultations are complete.
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